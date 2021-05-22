New Helena group home helps people live stable lives

A new transition home in Helena aims to help people with serious mental illness or a disorder that includes mental illness and substance abuse.

The Center for Mental Health had an open house and ribbon cutting May 19 at 24 E. 16th St., for the $1.5 million Sleeping Giant Group Home, a 12-bed facility.

“It is absolutely beautiful,” Sydney Blair, chief executive officer of Center for Mental Health, said Friday.

She said Sleeping Giant is a short-term transition facility that helps residents build skills until they can be successful for building on their own.

“It’s meant to be a place where they are inspired to want more for themselves," she said.

“We wanted to build an environment that allowed people to feel safe and to think about what their future goals are and not have to worry about where they are going to live and how they are going to (pay) rent,” she said in an interview posted on its Facebook page. “I think we’ve accomplished that.”

“This housing project is tremendously important to helping stabilize people in the community,” she said.