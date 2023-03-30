New furniture showroom Scandinavian Designs is set for its soft opening Saturday in the former Macy's location, and the company's head of visual merchandising said it will offer products this market might find "a little shocking," a bold, international style replacing an American Main Street institution.

Mike Brown, who described his role with the company as its lead retail interior designer, is responsible for ensuring all 50,000 square feet of the showroom looks as good as possible for customers.

He said Scandinavian Designs intends for the Helena store to be one of its flagship locations, attracting customers from across the region. With the size and existing amenities of the former department store's bones, Brown said he was able to implement "different collections we don't normally get to have in stores."

He said he was able to use some of the existing fixtures and create separate sections for lighting fixtures and outdoor furniture, both franchise firsts.

The Helena location will be one of six new stores the company plans to open in 2023.

Bren Inman, regional general manager over Washington, Oregon and now Montana, said Scandinavian Designs purchases from about 400 vendors around the world and the Helena showroom will offer several thousand pieces.

"There's a great variety, and its available," Inman said. "You're not having to wait months and months."

Every product in the showroom can be purchased and shipped from the company's Seattle distribution center. Inman said orders will arrive within a week.

Local Store Manager Deborah Brugman said locally hired delivery drivers, "who know the area," will make deliveries as far as Whitefish and Livingston.

Brugman described the store's offerings as "mid- to high-end furniture unlike anything else in Helena or Montana for that matter."

She said it is mostly mid-century modern aesthetics with some contemporary and Tuscan rustic sprinkled in.

Brown described the particular school of design as being a "very simplistic" one.

"Every thing has a function," he said. "It's very impactful and can make a huge statement."

The showroom's sheer size and volume of offerings may prove somewhat intimidating to novice room re-decorators, but Brugman said the showroom will boast a design center complete with a visual merchandiser educated in interior design to assist customers.

Both Inman and Brugman noted all 12 of the Helena store's employees receive training in subjects like interior design and mattresses.

Brugman also said Helenans can expect a level of small town customer service they expect.

"We get to say 'yes' to everything our customers need, and the company encourages it," she said.

Scandinavian Designs, 3405 N. Montana Ave., plans to open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The showroom will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The grand opening is slated for the last weekend in April.