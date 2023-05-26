Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Helena Fire Department recently received a new tool for its toolbox; a nearly $30,000 drone that Chief Jon Campbell called a "force multiplier."

The city of Billings used 2020 State Homeland Security Grant Program funding to buy six drones for six local agencies around the state, including HFD.

The grant program is administered by Montana Disaster and Emergency Services and funding for the program comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The drone arrived in April, and since then, seven department members have earned Federal Aviation Administration training and licensing. The department plans to use the drone for hazardous materials incidents; search-and-rescue operations on the city’s open lands; and helping to analyze buildings during a fire.

"It's one of those resources we don't know how to utilize until we get it, so we're open minded," Campbell said during an interview Tuesday. "We haven't even seen the edge of its capabilities."

Helena Firefighter John Gustafson is one of the seven firefighters who now doubles as an FAA-certified drone pilot said the possibilities the drone opens up are numerous.

The drone came equipped with a plurality of attachments and accessories, including an attachment which allows the drone operator to carry and drop items — like water, a first aid kit or radio — to someone stranded in a hard-to-reach location.

"It's a great tool that adds another dimension to our department," Gustafson said. "It's added a lot of capabilities to our department."

Steel City Drones, located in Pittsburgh, manufactured the drones.

In a telephone interview, company President David King called the drones the "industry standard for public safety."

"It does everything Helena Fire Department needs it to do," King said. "In rugged terrain like Montana's responding to an emergency can be time consuming and even dangerous. In those situations, time is of the essence, and these drones can span 50 acres in minutes."

Steel City Drones began making drones and offering training in 2016, and King said his company has since trained about 500 local agencies across the country on drone operation, including HFD.

He said the Helena firefighters underwent four days of "comprehensive training." They are also required to log regular flight hours to maintain proficiency.

Campbell said he has built monthly flight time into the department's schedule.

Operation of the drone requires two firefighters, one to steer the drone and one to operate the camera.

Fellow firefighter turned pilot Mike Fobert said in addition to learning how to operate the drone, it was somewhat of a challenge simply learning how to communicate with the other pilot.

Fobert said, for instance, one of the drone's skids can obstruct the camera's view, requiring the pilot flying the drone to reposition it to allow for a clear view.

During a demonstration in front of HFD Station 1, Fobert pointed the drone's camera at the "H" on Mount Helena. From about 50 feet above the station driveway, one can make out its individual white rocks with the camera's zoom lens.

The camera can also be locked onto an individual, and it will automatically follow that person.

Its thermal imaging camera will assist the department in locating stranded hikers, tracking firefighters in a burning building and identifying the hot spots of a wildland or structure fire.

If a hazardous materials incident were to occur, a train derailment or tanker crash, instead of sending a human in to assess the scene, the drone can go.

"We could fly it up to the hazmat placard and instantly know what we're dealing with," Campbell said. "We can gather a lot of intel we couldn't before."

It also boasts a flood light that Gustafson said "can light up a football field."

The drone has a range of about 9 miles. Fobert said other pilots can station themselves further down the line, and control of the drone can be baton passed to the next pilot once the first looses sight of it.

Gustafson said the drone can handle winds up to 35 mph and withstand a modest rainstorm.

Snow and ice do present limitations. The department took it for a test drive during a recent spring snow storm and found the blades have a tendency to ice over and the batteries drain more quickly in the lower temperatures.

The batteries are equipped with internal heaters that kick on when the temperature drops below about 40 degrees, but Montana's extreme climate will still take its toll.

While the drone is first and foremost a life-saving tool for HFD, it does not preclude the firefighters from having fun operating it.

"Firefighters are just big kids," Campbell said with a laugh.

Gustafson said its turned into something of a hobby for him and others.

"A lot of us bought our own drones," he said.