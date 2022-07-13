New grads joining Helena-area law enforcement agencies

Two new officers for the Helena Police Department and one each for the Lewis and Clark and Jefferson county sheriff’s offices were among the 58 graduates Wednesday from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.

These graduates will serve in 36 agencies statewide.

Joining the Helena Police Department are Nicholas Leshinski and Bryce Liebel. Josh Kloos is going to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Thomas Wilhelm is joining the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

MLEA, which is part of the Montana Department of Justice, provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city and tribal law enforcement officers.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen addressed the class and presented the new officers with their diplomas.

“Today’s graduates have proven they have what it takes to face the challenges ahead of them in their law enforcement career and I’m incredibly proud of them and their instructors,” he said.