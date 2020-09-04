New farmers' market in Helena set for Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new farmers' market is coming to downtown Helena.

Meadowlark Farmers' Market will set up shop in the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce parking lot Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Co-organizer and market manager Micah Eller said with COVID-19 making her annual Meadowlark Music Festival impossible, she turned her attention to filling the local produce void left behind by the cancellation of the Helena Farmers' Market, though the two are not affiliated.

"Our hearts went out to those producers," Eller said. "This is a palpable way to help both farmers and consumers. ... We want those resources available to us and our families and to ensure those producers can continue to operate."

While the average market is intended to be a social gathering as much as anything, Eller said this market will look more like an outdoor grocery store.

Meadowlark Farmers' Market has submitted a plan to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 during the event to Lewis and Clark Public Health. LCPH Disease Control Division Administrator Eric Merchant confirmed the market's plan has been approved.