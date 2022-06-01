New ExplorationWorks exhibit explores the science of sports

An interactive exhibit exploring the science behind sports opened this week at ExplorationWorks children's museum in Helena.

The new Sportsology exhibit features a series of hands-on challenges that allow visitors to test their athletic abilities while learning how their bodies work. Among the features are a fastball pitching station, stationary wheelchair races and a vertical vault.

“It’s been a number of years since we’ve had a sports-themed exhibit on display,” said ExplorationWorks Exhibits and Facilities Director Matt Jetty. “We are looking forward to our visitors learning about the science behind sports.”

Sportsology will remain on exhibit through August and is sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, the John Morrison Healthy Montana Kids Fund and St. Peter’s Health.

ExplorationWorks is located at 995 Carousel Way in the Great Northern Town Center and can be reached at 406-457-1800.

