New East Helena mayor aims to rebuild police department after last officer quits

Following the resignation of East Helena's last remaining police officer Tuesday, new Mayor Kelly Harris said he intends to make rebuilding the depleted force his top priority.

"This is the top issue. Yes. Hard stop," Harris said in an interview Tuesday. "It's a safety issue for our citizens."

Harris has enlisted the services of Kirk Johnston and Ken Harris by temporary appointment as acting chief and officer, respectively.

Both are certified by the Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training (POST) Bureau. Their appointments were approved Thursday by the East Helena Police Commission and East Helena City Council and are valid for 30 days.

The move brings the municipality back into compliance with the Montana law that requires it to employ a police chief at the bare minimum. The police department needs a chief and four officers to be considered fully staffed.

Harris said he plans to up the starting salary of EHPD officers from about $45,000 to $62,000 per year, which is higher than the starting salaries offered by both the Helena Police Department and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The City Council also approved during a special meeting Thursday Harris' plans to use the police department's unspent budget to offer hiring bonuses of $15,000 to a new chief with $7,500 at signing and $7,500 after one year; $5,000 to POST-certified officers; and $2,500 to any non-POST certified officers upon hire with an additional $2,500 after the first six months.

"We have an image issue, and we have to combat that," Harris said of his police department. "The change is now, and we're actively engaged in that change."

East Helena City Attorney Peter Elverum reminded the council during Thursday's meeting of the 30-day deadline and the need to move quickly.

"If we don't ring the bell hard enough and clearly indicate that we are turning the ship on a dime, it's my concern we'll miss opportunities, 30 days will elapse, we won't get enough applicants and we'll be at the mercy of the sheriff," Elverum said.

The number of officers on the force has steadily declined since former East Helena Police Chief William Harrington's resignation in March.

Harrington has since pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a charge of child pornography distribution, and is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to a lifetime of supervised release.

Until Harris can hire new officers and a chief, which he hopes to accomplish within 30 days, the city will continue to lean on the services of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies have stepped in to cover some shifts for EHPD in the past year and have billed the city on a call-for-service basis for about two years.

For about the last 15 years, the sheriff's office has handled all felony case investigations at the order of the county attorney because EHPD officers were not filing useful reports.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said in a presentation to the city council during its Tuesday meeting he is willing to resume long-stalled negotiations to help continue coverage.

"You're charging your citizens a tax for police they don't have," Dutton said, later referring to it as "taxation without representation." "I'm not trying to break you; I'm trying to be fair to my bosses. I've got 70,000 bosses."

The sheriff plans to allot three deputies to continue covering East Helena shifts. The office is in the midst of its annual hiring process, and Dutton said he needs to hire replacements to fill in for the deputies covering East Helena.

One of the main sticking points in the negotiations has been the duration of the sheriff's paid assistance.

LSCO is bound by state law that allows the office to make new hires based on the percentage of population growth in the county, and Dutton estimates he will not be able to absorb the East Helena shift deputies for at least another three years, meaning the contract would need to be at least that long.

East Helena, on the other hand, does not want to commit to that long of a contract, and Harris believes his new leadership, a financial commitment to new officers and a public promise to build a better culture within the department, will enable the city to make the necessary hires in a month.

Meanwhile, the Helena Police Department is experiencing significant staffing shortages to start the new year, short effectively 12 officers.

LSCO Capt. Brian Robinson told East Helena leadership Tuesday that during his long career, he has seen the community of East Helena change for the worse.

"People know East Helena is the place to go to avoid law enforcement," Robinson said. "On any given weeknight, the casino parking lots are full at 4 a.m. That's unusual."

Robinson also noted that even if East Helena was able to hire new officers in a timely fashion, it will take another nine months of training at the academy and in the field before the officers are prepared to patrol on their own.

Harris and the council thanked the sheriff for his continued support and willingness to resume negotiations.

Harris said earlier Tuesday that he hopes to build a police force that East Helena can call its own.

"It comes down to the people want to know who their police are," he said. "This is a fiercely independent, separate community."

Harris said inaction on the part of East Helena's previous mayor James Schell left the local police department in bad shape.

The department was without a chief for nearly a year after Harrington resigned March 5, and Harris said Schell did not make the necessary efforts to hire a new chief, nor did Schell appoint an interim chief.

A report on an investigation into the workplace environment filed by a Great Falls attorney contracted by the city after allegations were brought against Harrington, said the former chief had more than 20 job applications in his desk.

"I am at a loss for why Harrington would have been sitting on these applications and it is clear EHPD hiring policies were not being followed," attorney Jordan Crosby stated in her report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.