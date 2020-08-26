New East Helena High School building opens with 275 masked students

About 275 masked students gathered on the football field outside East Helena High School Wednesday morning for the first-ever day of school on the newly constructed campus.
"I'm excited about it. The kids have a good attitude. I think they're smiling, but I can't tell because of the masks," school district Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said before addressing the teachers and students in attendance.
While East Helena's newly established high school opened with its inaugural freshman class last year in a temporary home at East Valley Middle School, the new high school building opened to students for the first time Wednesday. The school has approximately 139 freshmen and 136 sophomores enrolled for the fall 2020 semester, and one additional grade level will be added each year.
Helena Public Schools, which will reopen to students next week, is still serving the high school juniors and seniors who live in the East Helena school district.
East Helena High School's reopening plan had the students gather on the football field before breaking into groups based on their teacher. The relatively small classes crossed the football field as they stood in lines six feet apart.
"Welcome to the first-ever day at East Helena High School," Whitmoyer told the students and educators gathered Wednesday morning. "This is an amazing day. Thank you all for being here."
Whitmoyer thanked the students for wearing their masks and emphasized that face coverings are mandatory amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He briefly shared the story of Montana's vigilantes, the school's mascot. According to Whitmoyer, the vigilantes were formed in the fall of 1863 in response to the more than 100 murders that occurred in the Virginia City area. This was the first occurrence of the Vigilante Committee, and Whitmoyer used it as an example of standing up for others.
"I want you to stand up for each other and for those who can't defend themselves," Whitmoyer said. "You'll always be vigilantes starting today."
Each of the school's approximately 20 teachers introduced themselves to the students. Principal Dan Rispens said about seven of these teachers are working part-time this year. Once all four grades are present in the school during the fall of 2022, there will be between 35 and 45 full-time teachers, said Rispens. According to him, this will vary based on student demand and the school's partnerships with Helena College and Carroll College for dual credit opportunities.
The school can currently accommodate about 600 students effectively. A new addition to the school, which will begin construction next March, will raise this total by 150 students.
Ripsens, who is also the principal at East Valley Middle School, said most students who are eligible to attend East Helena High School are choosing that instead of transferring out of the district when the time comes.
To help their peers and teachers understand their interests, those sitting on the field Wednesday morning were asked to stand up if they were interested in sports, art, band or other activities.
The new EHHS cheerleading squad performed a few brief cheers before the students filed into the school, one class at a time.
