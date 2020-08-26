New East Helena High School building opens with 275 masked students

Whitmoyer thanked the students for wearing their masks and emphasized that face coverings are mandatory amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He briefly shared the story of Montana's vigilantes, the school's mascot. According to Whitmoyer, the vigilantes were formed in the fall of 1863 in response to the more than 100 murders that occurred in the Virginia City area. This was the first occurrence of the Vigilante Committee, and Whitmoyer used it as an example of standing up for others.

"I want you to stand up for each other and for those who can't defend themselves," Whitmoyer said. "You'll always be vigilantes starting today."

Each of the school's approximately 20 teachers introduced themselves to the students. Principal Dan Rispens said about seven of these teachers are working part-time this year. Once all four grades are present in the school during the fall of 2022, there will be between 35 and 45 full-time teachers, said Rispens. According to him, this will vary based on student demand and the school's partnerships with Helena College and Carroll College for dual credit opportunities.

The school can currently accommodate about 600 students effectively. A new addition to the school, which will begin construction next March, will raise this total by 150 students.