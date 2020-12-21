New district judge for Lewis and Clark Co. learning the ropes

One of Abbott's first goals is to identify and minimize hearings that are unnecessary, not required by law or don't require explicit decision-making from a judge. He said this would help ease the burden for people who have to take time off work or arrange childcare to come to court for these hearings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another project Abbott and his law clerk are starting is going through all older pending cases, starting in Broadwater County and then Lewis and Clark County, and identifying those that need Abbott's immediate attention and those cases that can be cleared up. Finally, Abbott said he wants to prioritize "good customer service" in his position.

"It's important that the public and the parties before the court trust that I will treat them respectfully and fairly, and render decisions based on the law," Abbott said. "I am looking for ways both big and small to earn that trust from the community."

Abbott has also started hearings in the district's treatment court and has presided over at least three so far.

"I am very pleased with the professionalism and dedication of the treatment court team as well as the hard work being put in by the participants of the program," Abbott said. "Judge (James) Reynolds deserves enormous credit for building up the adult treatment court to where it is today."