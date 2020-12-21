New district judge for Lewis and Clark Co. learning the ropes

It's been nearly a month since Judge Christopher Abbott took the bench in Lewis and Clark County's First Judicial District Court, and the longtime attorney said the judgeship has quite a learning curve.
The Helena native was appointed to the position by Gov. Steve Bullock and started his judgeship on Nov. 23. This marked a significant career change for Abbott, who previously served as assistant attorney general, worked for the Department Of Justice's Agency Services Bureau and spent a decade as a public defender.
"It's still early, but I am very much enjoying my work despite the steep learning curve it entails," Abbott said. "It is quite different looking at cases from the lens of a neutral adjudicator than as an advocate trying to advance a client's position."
Abbott said he comes to the bench with a diverse legal background, but he is still amazed by just how much there is left to learn. Abbott emphasized the importance of remaining aware of the direct impact he has on the lives of people in hearings every day in court. This is something that is especially important in the First Judicial District, one of the busiest district courts in the state.
"It's a challenge to keep up on the work," Abbott said. "My top priority is looking for efficiencies to free up more time to work on the cases that need the most judicial attention and hand down decisions promptly."
One of Abbott's first goals is to identify and minimize hearings that are unnecessary, not required by law or don't require explicit decision-making from a judge. He said this would help ease the burden for people who have to take time off work or arrange childcare to come to court for these hearings.
Another project Abbott and his law clerk are starting is going through all older pending cases, starting in Broadwater County and then Lewis and Clark County, and identifying those that need Abbott's immediate attention and those cases that can be cleared up. Finally, Abbott said he wants to prioritize "good customer service" in his position.
"It's important that the public and the parties before the court trust that I will treat them respectfully and fairly, and render decisions based on the law," Abbott said. "I am looking for ways both big and small to earn that trust from the community."
Abbott has also started hearings in the district's treatment court and has presided over at least three so far.
"I am very pleased with the professionalism and dedication of the treatment court team as well as the hard work being put in by the participants of the program," Abbott said. "Judge (James) Reynolds deserves enormous credit for building up the adult treatment court to where it is today."
Abbott said the First Judicial District's treatment court is a model for other treatment courts around the state, and he has no intentions of fixing what isn't broken. Abbott said his priorities right now are to listen to the team, find ways to balance his engagement with the treatment court with his other responsibilities and look for ways to ultimately expand the number of people served by the treatment court.
During his first month, Abbott said he has found that court is not at all the way it is often portrayed on television dramas, which is a common misconception the public often holds. Abbott said this misconception is that courts are high drama or inherently political, neither of which is true.
"The overwhelming majority of our work is helping fairly and equitably resolve disputes between ordinary people -- approving divorces, establishing child custody, resolving property disputes between landowners, contract disputes between small businesses, protecting victims of crime, safeguarding the rights of people accused of crimes and similar matters," Abbott said. "In my three weeks, this is the type of work I've been doing. It's not TV and it's not politics, but it is terribly important to the people in those cases, and I'm very blessed to have the opportunity to do that important work."
Judge Abbott replaces Judge James Reynolds, who retired earlier this year. Abbott is subject to Senate confirmation during the 2021 legislative session. If confirmed, he will serve the remainder of Reynolds' term, which ends in January 2023.
