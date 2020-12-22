New curling club sweeps into Helena

"We made a lot of progress in the last five months," Last Chance Curling Club Vice Chair Andy Welch said.

Welch said one of two big hurdles to establishing the club was securing ice time. He said they are currently working with Helena Ice Arena to finalize a schedule for league play.

The other hurdle? Securing the curling stones, which Welch said can cost around $350 each and are excavated from only two quarries in the world. The club purchased 64.

"Actually getting a hold of curling stones is hard to do," Tollefson said. "You can't just go on Amazon and buy a set."

Fortunately, the stones can last a lifetime or more. The oldest known curling stone still in existence was found at the bottom of a Scottish pond inscribed with the date 1511.

Tollefson said Last Chance Curling Club received plenty of advice and assistance from nearby clubs in Butte, Missoula and Bozeman.

"They've been tremendous in helping us get started," he said. "Curling has a really great, friendly community, and everyone is super involved."