New curling club sweeps into Helena

A small group of friends is hoping the sport known as chess on ice will score big in Helena.
The newly formed Last Chance Curling Club plans to begin its inaugural season in January, offering two six-week sessions of league play.
Jordan Tollefson chairs the club's board of directors and said its beginnings were humble.
"It started with a group of us friends sitting around the kitchen table," Tollefson said.
The group was new to the sport of curling and had been commuting to Butte every Sunday to curl with the Copper City Curling Club.
The friends had participated in a "Learn to Curl" event the Butte club hosted, and they were instantly hooked.
"We put together our team that week," Tollefson said. "It's very addicting."
After making the 140-mile round trip weekly for a full season, the group decided to form a local club.
"We thought if we all got together, we could form this organization and bring this to the community," Tollefson said.
In the past five months, the club has written bylaws, secured nonprofit status, created a social media presence, purchased the necessary equipment, and collaborated with Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department on free-to-the-public "Learn to Curl" events at Memorial Park.
"We made a lot of progress in the last five months," Last Chance Curling Club Vice Chair Andy Welch said.
Welch said one of two big hurdles to establishing the club was securing ice time. He said they are currently working with Helena Ice Arena to finalize a schedule for league play.
The other hurdle? Securing the curling stones, which Welch said can cost around $350 each and are excavated from only two quarries in the world. The club purchased 64.
"Actually getting a hold of curling stones is hard to do," Tollefson said. "You can't just go on Amazon and buy a set."
Fortunately, the stones can last a lifetime or more. The oldest known curling stone still in existence was found at the bottom of a Scottish pond inscribed with the date 1511.
Tollefson said Last Chance Curling Club received plenty of advice and assistance from nearby clubs in Butte, Missoula and Bozeman.
"They've been tremendous in helping us get started," he said. "Curling has a really great, friendly community, and everyone is super involved."
The local "Learn to Curl" events, put on in conjunction with the city parks department, are free and open to the public. In adherence with local COVID-19 restrictions, event attendance is limited.
There will be two curling classes offered on both Jan. 10 and Feb. 7, one from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and a second from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested can sign up through the city's website. The necessary equipment will be provided. Face masks will be required to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"It should be a lot of fun for people who haven't played before," Welch said. "We're super excited. There's already been a great response from the community."
Tollefson echoed Welch's sentiments.
"It's going to be really great to get the community involved and teach people about the sport," he said.
Tollefson added that he hopes to get enough community buy-in to host a curling tournament, known as a bonspiel, in 2021.