New COVID cases reported at Helena High, Broadwater Elementary, eNET

Helena Public Schools is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the past 14-days to seven.
Two additional cases involving Helena students were recorded over the summer, prior to the current school year.
The newest cases include one student at Broadwater Elementary School, a student and a staff member at Helena High School, and a student in the Extended Networking for Educational Transition (eNET) program, which is an alternative to expulsion housed on the Project for Alternative Learning campus. School district Superintendent Tyler Ream said these positive cases are most likely from tests conducted over the weekend.
"We are having to go out of our way to confirm with individuals in these cases," Ream said. "We do a lot of general wellness checks and following up on rumors."
Ream said Lewis and Clark Public Health reports what it can to the district but has to "dance around" the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects individuals from having their health records made public.
According to Ream, the ideal scenario would be no school-related cases, but that isn't the reality of the situation. Any future school closures would require nothing less than a recommendation from public health officials, which is unlikely to come unless they believe there was significant spread. The district is currently in the first phase of its three-phase approach to reopening school buildings, and Ream said officials are still crafting the plan for phasing up and down if necessary.
Any decision on closures would ultimately be up to the district, but Ream said the administration would work closely with health officials.
Ream also said the district has to pay close attention to the contact circle of any positive cases. Anybody who had prolonged contact with an infected individual is quarantined for 14 days. Ream said districts could end up with multiple teachers in quarantine at the same time.
He said phase one, which has one group of students in the schools on Mondays and Tuesdays and another group in the schools on Thursdays and Fridays, limits contact and provides adequate time for health officials to conduct contact tracing.
To keep track of the district's reported cases or find out more about its COVID-19 plans, visit helenapublicschools.org.
