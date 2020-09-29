New COVID cases reported at Helena High, Broadwater Elementary, eNET

Helena Public Schools is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the past 14-days to seven.

Two additional cases involving Helena students were recorded over the summer, prior to the current school year.

The newest cases include one student at Broadwater Elementary School, a student and a staff member at Helena High School, and a student in the Extended Networking for Educational Transition (eNET) program, which is an alternative to expulsion housed on the Project for Alternative Learning campus. School district Superintendent Tyler Ream said these positive cases are most likely from tests conducted over the weekend.

"We are having to go out of our way to confirm with individuals in these cases," Ream said. "We do a lot of general wellness checks and following up on rumors."

Ream said Lewis and Clark Public Health reports what it can to the district but has to "dance around" the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects individuals from having their health records made public.