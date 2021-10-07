New COVID-19 cases overwhelm Lewis and Clark Co. contact tracers

Saying the large number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has overwhelmed contact-tracing efforts, Lewis and Clark Public Health officials on Thursday urged residents who test positive or are a close contact to a known case not to wait until they get a call from the health department and to follow quarantine and isolation guidance immediately to prevent transmission of the disease to others.

The county reported adding 133 new cases on Wednesday, the highest rate since early December, officials said. On Thursday, 70 new cases were posted. The county has seen 104 deaths related to COVID-19. There are now 836 active cases in Lewis and Clark County and 8,732 people have recovered.

While Lewis and Clark Public Health has hired many contact tracers in the last few months, county officials said in a news release the huge increase in cases has overwhelmed tracing efforts, resulting in delays in providing quarantine and isolation guidance to residents who have tested positive and those identified as a close contact to a case.

“It is extremely important for residents to take personal responsibility, and, if they know they are a close contact to a case, immediately follow guidelines set forth by LCPH,” Laurel Riek, disease control and prevention administrator for Lewis and Clark Public Health, said in the news release.