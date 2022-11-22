New chief sworn in at West Valley Fire Rescue

Frank Dahlquist was sworn in Monday as the new fire chief of West Valley Fire Rescue.

He was welcomed by the board of trustees, assistant fire chiefs, retired Chief Jerry Shepherd, members of West Valley Fire Rescue and family. Shepherd retired in May after 32 years of service.

Dahlquist and his family are making Helena their new home, moving here from Monroe, Washington, West Valley officials said.

He started his career at Snohomish Fire & Rescue as a volunteer firefighter, was hired at Eastside Fire & Rescue in Issaquah, Washington, and was a part-time firefighter at Getchell Fire in Snohomish County.

Dahlquist was also a Washington state fire instructor for firefighters and company officers for the Washington State Patrol Fire Training Academy.

With extensive wildland firefighting experience throughout Washington, Oregon and California, he is a welcome addition to the county’s response capabilities to wildland and brush fires, West Valley officials said in an email.

“This is an exciting time for West Valley Fire Rescue,” Dahlquist said in a news release. “To continue on with the strong legacy from Chief Shepherd and dedicated staff of Volunteer Firefighters that provide a critical service to their community, this is a great opportunity.”

Dahlquist thanked the board for their confidence in him to lead the agency, the assistant chiefs for their mentoring through the on-boarding process, and the members of West Valley Fire Rescue who provide essential services.

Dahlquist put out a call for more community responders.

Those interested in becoming a firefighter or emergency medical technician with West Valley Fire Rescue should contact the department at WestValleyFireRescue@gmail.com or call the station at 406-417-9972.