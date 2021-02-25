New channel for Sevenmile Creek flows into action

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Sanctuary of Confluence Consulting said about 2,500 feet of new channel would be reactivated that has built back up by 7 feet to its historic floodplain elevation. He said that also raised the water table.

He said as soon as the water was put in the ditch it started raising the groundwater table up immediately.

One person at the event said one of the benefits of the project was the creation of a series of ponds along the channel, which have created a whole new habitat.

Antiquated grazing practices had caused the creek to become confined to the lowest stretches of the small valley, with historic photos showing shrinking expanses of wetlands and the creek cutting deeper and deeper streambanks, Nate Kopp, PPLT's program and trails director, said in November.

The land trust started the multiphase restoration project to return Sevenmile Creek to a more natural flow pattern and bring back wetlands for improved fish and wildlife habitat. That meant reestablishing the old stream channel so that rather than forcing spring runoff into the increasingly “incised” channel, it could disperse the power of running water outside its banks onto the historic floodplain.