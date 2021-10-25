New cell expected to carry county landfill for 15 years

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Tom Rolfe recently told members of Hometown Helena, an informal group of residents, that a “cell” has been added to the landfill that solid waste officials said will carry the facility for 15 years.

Solid waste officials said there are 105 years remaining on the licensed 80 acres of the landfill at 4075 Deal Lane. And with innovations and increases to recycling, the landfill could last way beyond that.

Rolfe said the new cell has two liners and is atop 60 feet of clay, to prevent leakage.

“It’s exciting to see that all come together, they’ve done an incredible job,” he said.

Jacki Pierson, administrative assistant 3 with the city of Helena solid waste department, said the $1.3 million project will be completed in December.

She said the new cell, phase 4A, is 7.3 acres and was excavated over the past several years. She said Bullet Contracting was brought in and finished excavation. She said the work was approved by the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Pierson said the life of the landfill could extend beyond earlier estimates, noting innovations to trash disposal and recycling efforts.