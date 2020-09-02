New CASA executive director hopes to double number of volunteers

Hill recalled working with parents in treatment court and being able to see their health transformation.

When the position of executive director at CASA came up, Hill saw the opportunity as a great fit. He already knew CPS workers, county attorneys, public defenders, those working in schools and therapists. It was a chance to take a leadership role and advocate for children.

“CASA volunteers are the eyes and ears of the court and the voice of the child,” he said. “It’s that singular view that's really unique. CPS is responsible for children, parents’ rights, foster families, but CASA’s responsibility is the child’s best interest.”

CASA’s 48 volunteers are currently serving about 90 kids, but that leaves roughly 130 children they are unable to service, Hill said. The number of kids they cannot serve has increased during COVID-19, and he has stated a goal of doubling the number of volunteers in the first year.

Hill also wants to raise a greater sense of community among volunteers by increasing peer support and starting “Tuesday’s with CASA.” The virtual program will take place the second Tuesday of every month and include a guest speaker and breakout sessions to help volunteers get to know each other.