New bridge, roadway upgrades working in Helena area's favor

Just call it the “Helena-Bozeman Corridor.”
And part of its success is being attributed to a bridge nearly 45 miles away from the Queen City and improvements to the roadway that connects Helena to Interstate 90.
Brian Obert, executive director of the Montana Business Assistance Connection, recently discussed what he called “the corridor,” admitting he may be early in bestowing the moniker that his not-for-profit organization has been serving as cheerleaders.
“There is some excitement in the area…” he said, adding there has been a 32% increase in electric connections calendar year over calendar year in the Helena region.
“We’re just slightly behind Missoula and almost keeping up with Bozeman,” he told attendees at the Jan. 28 installment of Hometown Helena, an informal gathering of Helena residents, business people and community leaders.
Obert said companies are investing in Helena, believing that the town will continue to grow and that the U.S. 287 corridor between Helena and Bozeman is getting easier to drive, noting $41.5 million in improvements to the bridge at Toston and widening of much of U.S. 287 has also made it more enticing.
“Bozeman is just driving the regional economy right now to a significant level,” he said.
“Anecdotally we are seeing more and more connections between the two,” he said.
He said improvements to the roadway and bridge have helped.
He said at one time there were six crosses on the Toston Bridge, symbolizing fatal traffic accidents, and the U.S. 287 roadway between Three Forks and Helena at one time was one of the most deadliest traffic corridors in Montana.
East Helena Mayor Jamie Schell said the roadway and bridge improvements have resulted in more timely and safer travel, and increasing availability for business and employment opportunities.
He said he could see how increases in home and land values in Bozeman would lure people to the Helena Valley and East Helena.
Townsend Mayor Mike Evans said he has noticed a fair amount of people coming to Townsend and buying lots. And he said the valley north of town is filling up with new homes.
“It’s about the third exodus I have seen from Bozeman,” he said, noting the first was years ago by veterans from the Bozeman area who moved to the area to be closer to the Veterans Affairs medical center at Fort Harrison.
He said the newest batch are people who say they can no longer afford to live in Bozeman.
“Everything is rising,” Evans said. “Housing is hard to buy. People just can’t afford to buy them anymore.”
He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that a lot of people can work from home, making it unnecessary to live in some of the bigger cities where businesses are located.
However, he said it is hard to find a house or apartment to rent in Townsend, which has about 1,920 residents.
“We never have anything open,” Evans said, adding word of mouth seems to be the quickest way to fill a rental vacancy and it’s not unusual for City Hall to field such queries.
“We’re just a little town and I think we’re going to be a little bit bigger town before this thing is over,” he said.
But he too said he really did not have hard numbers to back up his comments.
“Every old lot that was a barren lot is sold now,” he said.
Evans said every once in a while he has to make an early morning trek to Helena “and holy buckets, there are a lot of people from Townsend driving into Helena. I pull off the highway and let people pass me because these people are going to work.”
He does think the road and Toston Bridge and U.S. 287 improvements have helped.
“It makes a difference if you have a safe road,” he said.
