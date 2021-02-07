New bridge, roadway upgrades working in Helena area's favor

“Anecdotally we are seeing more and more connections between the two,” he said.

He said improvements to the roadway and bridge have helped.

He said at one time there were six crosses on the Toston Bridge, symbolizing fatal traffic accidents, and the U.S. 287 roadway between Three Forks and Helena at one time was one of the most deadliest traffic corridors in Montana.

East Helena Mayor Jamie Schell said the roadway and bridge improvements have resulted in more timely and safer travel, and increasing availability for business and employment opportunities.

He said he could see how increases in home and land values in Bozeman would lure people to the Helena Valley and East Helena.

Townsend Mayor Mike Evans said he has noticed a fair amount of people coming to Townsend and buying lots. And he said the valley north of town is filling up with new homes.

“It’s about the third exodus I have seen from Bozeman,” he said, noting the first was years ago by veterans from the Bozeman area who moved to the area to be closer to the Veterans Affairs medical center at Fort Harrison.

He said the newest batch are people who say they can no longer afford to live in Bozeman.