New book looks at the remarkable life of Rose B. Gordon

A new book by the Montana Historical Society tells the story of Rose Beatrice Gordon of White Sulphur Springs, who lived an ordinary life in terms of day-to-day struggles, but her experiences were extraordinary.

“A Black Woman’s West: The Life of Rose B. Gordon” by Michael K. Johnson provides insight into her life.

Born in the Barker Mining District of central Montana Territory, Gordon (1883-1968) was the daughter of an African-American chef and an emancipated slave who migrated to the West in the early 1880s.

In her youth, Gordon excelled academically and distinguished herself as a musical performer. As an adult, she established her economic independence as a restaurant owner, massage therapist and caregiver.

She also made a place for herself in the public sphere through letters to the editor and eventually through a regular newspaper column for the “Meagher County News” – a remarkable undertaking at a time when Black women in America were largely denied a public voice.

“This forthcoming book will tell the story of the Gordon family – John, Anna, Robert, Rose, John Francis Jr., George and Taylor – and pays tribute to Rose, who lived most of her life in White Sulphur Springs,” Diana Di Stefano, who manages the book publishing branch of the Montana Historical Society, said in a news release.

The 265-page book sells for $24.95.

Find the book at the Montana Historical Society’s store at 225 N. Roberts St. in Helena, or order online at https://bit.ly/3lyKWtA.

