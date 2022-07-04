New 50-foot flag raised at Helena's Old Glory Landmark during Fourth of July celebration

Kids bedazzled in red, white and blue tutus, hair ribbons, and festive socks strolled about the park alongside their parents clutching seared hot dogs and cups of root beer floats. The rainstorms, which had drenched town the day before, had completely vanished, leaving behind a bright blue sky dotted with white clouds. Overhead the vibrant stars and stripes of Old Glory rippled gently in the breeze.

On Monday morning, hundreds of people came out to Helena’s Centennial Park to celebrate Independence Day at the sixth annual Capital City Fourth of July Celebration.

“It’s a beautiful day under the big sky and a great day to be an American,” said Jim Smith, former mayor of Helena, during the opening ceremony.

“The idea for this flag and for this commemorative ceremony originated with some good ol’ Helena folks and other community leaders who saw a need for something exactly like this here in the city of Helena,” said Smith.

The festivities were organized by the Helena Ambassadors and the Old Glory Landmark Committee and were also sponsored by several Helena-area businesses.

The celebration included something for everyone in the family: bounce houses, first responders showcasing emergency vehicles, live music performed by Montana Neon Ridge, and free hot dogs and root beer floats.

“Everyone is very excited for the event and people stepped right up to help,” said Smith of the many sponsors and volunteers.

Safeway donated all the hot dogs, buns and ice cream for the event. Representatives from St. Peter’s Health were on hand to distribute bottles of water and sunscreen. A tent from Valley Bank was set up where people could get root beer floats. And volunteers from the Helena Lions Club served up hot dogs.

“We’ve got 1,600 hot dogs on hand and they’ll probably all be gone by the end of this,” said Dan Sturdevant of the Helena Lions Club. “We’re here to support Helena and give back to the community.”

The premier moment of the whole celebration though was the raising of a new 50-foot flag at the Old Glory Landmark, which also celebrated its 19th anniversary on Monday. The flag arrived in style as it was airlifted into Centennial Park by a helicopter from the Montana Department of Natural Resources.

After touching down into Centennial near the dog park, Old Glory was taken from the helicopter and processed toward the flagpole by members of Boy Scout Troop 214 and veterans from the crowd. As the flag processed, the crowd stood silently with their eyes fixated on the red, white and blue emblem.

Upon reaching the flagpole, the flag was unrolled and began its journey up to the top of the pole. During the raising, an audio recording played in the background detailing the story of Francis Scott Key and the American flag flown over Fort McHenry that later inspired America’s National Anthem.

“It’s our song as an American,” began the narrative. “We go, however, to a ball game and stand in our church services and sing the words of that song and they float over our mind and our lips and we don’t even realize what we’re singing. Most of us have memorized it as a child but we’ve never really thought about what it means, well let me tell you a story…”

“Francis Scott Key went aboard and immediately went into Fort Henry to see what had happened,” the audio narrative continued. “What he found had happened was that flag pole and flag had suffered repetitious direct hits…men, fathers who knew what it meant for that flag to be on the ground, although knowing that all of the British guns were trained on it, walked over and held it up humanly until they died. Their bodies were removed and others took their place. Francis Scott Key said what held that flagpole in place at that unusual angle were patriots' bodies.”

Following the flag raising, student musicians of the Ironhorse Consortium from Capital High School played the "Star-Spangled Banner."

At first the crowd remained silent as the students played the solemn anthem, but soon a low hum rose from below the flag as everyone in the crowd joined together to sing the song lyrics.

“I thought everybody should be singing when it was played,” said Janet Stetzer, who was one of the more vocal singers in the crowd.

Monday’s celebration wasn’t the first one Shannon Sexauer had attended, but it was her first time getting there in time to watch the flag raising ceremony.

“The flag raising is so clearly the most important part of this event,” said Sexauer. “It was so beautiful.”

After Old Glory was raised, many wandered off to grab a hot dog for lunch while others remained seated in front of the stage to listen to the live music and gaze with admiration at the waving symbol of America overhead.

“Despite COVID and other disruptive events this flag continues to go up for its 19th year,” continued Smith. With your participation and your help and as long as Helena stays Helena and Montana stays Montana, this flag will go up every year for the next 100 years or 200 years.”

