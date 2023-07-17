A mother and her two sons pulled an elderly neighbor from his burning home early Monday.

Helena Fire Department Chief Jon Campbell said in an interview Monday about eight or nine HFD firefighters responded to the 1800 block of Joslyn Street at 4:03 a.m. for a call of a structure fire.

The single occupant of the manufactured home, whom Campbell believed to be about 70 years old, was pulled from the blaze by a family of three that lived across the narrow neighborhood street. The occupant of the home was transported to St. Peter’s hospital by ambulance with severe burn injuries.

"Alert neighbors detected the fire and were able to remove the victim from the building prior to Fire Department's arrival," the news release states.

"I don't know who they are, but their actions are nothing short of heroic," Campbell said.

When interviewed at her home across the narrow neighborhood street, the mother of the family declined to give their names because they did not want the extra attention.

The woman told the Independent Record she has cancer, and that the Navy just sent her 20-year-old son home from a deployment in Europe to spend time with her. She said her younger son is leaving for basic training with the Navy on his 18th birthday next week.

The mother said her boys challenged each other the night before to see who could stay up the latest and during their efforts to outlast the other, smelled the smoke from the neighbor's burning house.

She said her boys woke her up, grabbed three fire extinguishers and called 911 on the way out of their door.

"It was like it was all a bad dream where everything is dark and you can't see what's going on," she said, noting the smoke from the fire had also consumed the street and their home.

She said the three of them rushed to their neighbor's door to find it engulfed in flames.

"We emptied three fire extinguishers just to get the flames around the door knocked down," she said.

The woman said smoke poured out from the door once they managed to open it. She said the occupant of the house was unconscious in a chair just feet from the entryway.

"As the smoke started to clear, we could see the man's feet, then his legs," she said. "It all happened so fast, but he was just right there, so my son stepped in and pulled him out."

The mother said they noticed oxygen tanks stored on the man's porch and a nearby air conditioning unit on fire, so they grabbed another fire extinguisher and some linens.

She said she tried to put out the AC unit fire while her boys wrapped the man in the linens and carried him to another neighbor's house.

She said Helena Fire Department was on the scene in under 10 minutes.

"The fire was contained to the building of origin," the news release states. "All fire crews were clear of the scene shortly after (6 a.m.)"

Campbell called the fire "well-involved," and much of the structure appears to be charred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Helena Police Department and St. Peter's Ambulance also responded to the scene. Campbell said no responders were injured.