Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A nearly six-hour standoff ended Friday with the death of a Helena man who authorities had tried to serve an arrest warrant for sexual abuse of a child.

The death had been reported to law enforcement as self-inflicted, authorities said.

Law enforcement found the man deceased around 6:45 p.m. in a residence on the 300 block of Davis Street. All of the family has not yet been notified, so the man's name hasn’t been released, officials said.

“Because both agencies, my office and the Helena Police Department, are actively involved, we’ll be seeking outside agencies to investigate,” said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton. “I’ll be using an independent coroner.”

Around 12:36 p.m., authorities responded to a call for service and came to serve a warrant to a man in Helena who was noncompliant and barricaded himself inside a home, Helena police Capt. Randy Ranalli said. The man was wanted for sexual abuse of a child.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and Helena Police Department SWAT Team responded to the home. Multiple attempts to make contact with the man were unsuccessful, such as inserting phones into the home, having professional negotiators from both agencies at the scene and more. Officials said that as far as they know, the man was in the house alone.

After the scene is processed, Dutton said that the body will be taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Ranalli said the “public is in no danger” at this time.

Neighbors and passersby milled about outside during the ordeal. Yellow tape blocked off the street, and ambulances stood by.

Dutton said the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation would be called into investigate as both the Helena Police Department and his agency were involved in the incident.

Independent Record assistant editor Phil Drake contributed to this report