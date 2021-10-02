Nearly 400 rally in Helena for women's reproductive rights

“Our family is big on making sure women keep their rights, so I thought I would bring her,” Samantha said. She said Willow had the right to not agree when she gets older.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 in September to allow a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in effect, denying most women the right to an abortion in that state. The Montana State News Bureau reported it will not have any immediate effect in Montana.

The court is set to reconvene Monday. Abortion is one of the issues expected to be brought before the justices.

In the 2021 state legislative session, GOP lawmakers passed three laws that were to go into effect Oct. 1. That include a ban on abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; requiring a woman to be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; and requiring informed consent before a drug-induced abortion and block providing the medication through the mail.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael Moses granted Planned Parenthood of Montana’s request for a temporary restraining order against the laws going into effect after being assigned the case earlier Thursday afternoon. The order is in effect for 10 days or until Moses decides on a preliminary injunction, whichever comes first.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}