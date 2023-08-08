Nearly 200 people met Tuesday at a Helena elementary school to kick off a two-day summit geared toward school safety, bringing together educators, law enforcement and other professionals whose common goal is to make campuses more secure for everyone.

This year's theme for the fourth annual Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit is "Growing Your School's Safety Culture."

The event was held at Central Elementary School in Helena. It’s the first time it has not been held in Butte, the town where 11-year-old Jeremy Bullock was living in 1994 when he was fatally shot by a classmate on the playground of Margaret Leary Elementary School.

Bill Bullock, Jeremy’s dad, said the nonprofit decided it would like to have the summit in other Montana cities and keep Butte in the mix as well.

He said violence continues to plague schools.

“It’s not getting better by any means,” Bullock said.

Emcee Ray Rogers said Central Elementary School is a showcase for school safety. He said the summit was not only in honor of Jeremy Bullock, but also for others whose lives have been impacted by tragedies in the nation’s schools.

He said the event unites superintendents, principals, counselors, mental health professionals, teachers and school staff, school resource officers, school-based law enforcement, school safety teams, youth and affiliated professionals to explore and advance best practices for fostering safe schools.

“Thank you all for your own commitment to school safety and for giving up a couple of your last days of this beautiful summer to be with us here today,” Rogers said.

Event organizers said Central Elementary School, which opened its new campus in 2019, was selected for the summit as it is a newer school and has a lot of safety precautions and features.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz thanked people for attending and thanked the Bullock family for moving the issue to the forefront.

“Academics is important, but getting kids home after school is one of the most important things that we have,” he said. “This is a great summit for us to keep it front and center.”

Taylor Floming, a school psychologist for Helena Public Schools, said during a break she expected the summit to be helpful.

“School safety is on the forefront of everybody’s mind,” she said, adding she was not only interested in the community’s insight, but what she can do on a daily basis to help make schools safer.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, spoke to attendees via online and said building a culture of school safety was not just a job for parents and teachers, “it’s up to community officials and my colleagues back in Washington to make sure our kids feel safe in the classroom and beyond.”

The summit was dedicated in memory of not only Jeremy Bullock, but also for his brother, Navy Lt. Richard “Max” Bullock, who died in a 2022 crash of his F-18 fighter jet.

The event included several workshops on topics such as a legislative update, cultures, bullying prevention and creating governance documents. Other workshops included school-based threat assessments, preventing school violence, family reunification and safe and supportive schools.

There were also several booths in the lobby featuring Montana State Fund, the University of Montana, Grand Canyon University and others.

The summit was held in partnership with Helena Public Schools and in conjunction with the University of Montana Safe Schools Center, Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust and Bullock Families, Montana Office of Public Instruction, Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit Planning Committee and the Helena Police Department.

The keynote speaker was Matt Bellace, a clinical psychologist, comedian and author, who recently wrote “Life is Disappointing ... and other inspiring thoughts.”

He talked about dealing with teen angst, encouraging parents to give a teen's “hot brain” five minutes to cool down. He also said teens thrive on social support. He encourages people to improve their mental health and to be resilient when facing stress.

“The most beautiful waves come from the biggest storms,” Bellace said.

Wednesday’s events include a school safety recognition awards ceremony. For more information or to attend the summit, go to : https://jeremybullocksafeschools.com