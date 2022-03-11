Nearly 200 gather for first-ever Invest in Helena event

The inaugural event for a newly formed group that encourages people and businesses to "invest in Helena" brought in nearly 200 folks who met Thursday at the Helena Regional Airport for a panel discussion and networking.

“It feels like there’s some energy in the community right now that creates opportunities for all of us,” said Brian Obert, executive director for Montana Business Assistance Connection and Gateway Economic Development District.

Invest in Helena was created “to facilitate community education and provide networking opportunities to spark interest in people who want to invest in the Helena community,” according to their website. And ultimately, the goal of such investments is to keep Helena an authentic Montana community. It is a collaborative effort between CWG Architecture + Interiors, Montana Business Assistance Connection, Helena Leaders Network, Helena WINS, Helena Area Chamber of Commerce and Joe Mitchell -- State Farm agent.

Thursday’s event began with a panel discussion run by Obert. The panel included Alice Santos, a commercial broker with Keller Williams Commercial; Mark Runkle, owner of P&D Partners and Mountain View Meadows; Jason Egeline, vice president of CWG Architecture + Interiors; and Mark Menke, director of lending for Montana Business Assistance Connection.

The panel discussion opened with a variety of comments recommending thorough research and preparation to prospective entrepreneurs prior to getting too far into a potential investment deal.

“A pretty big component is educating yourself,” said Santos. “If you don’t know how to calculate and look at what a good investment is, I think it’s going to be really hard for people to help you.”

The panelists all stressed that surrounding yourself with a strong team of lenders and professionals is critical to the success of any investment opportunity.

“The earlier you can get a lender engaged the better they will be able to help you,” said Menke. “We have talented lenders in this community and market. I encourage you to stay local as much as possible when building a team. Sometimes the relationship is more valuable than the cost of the funds.”

“As architects we sit down with engineers on the mechanical, structural, electrical and civil side, plus our own architects, plus our owner, plus the city,” said Egeline. Our practice involves developing and helping build that team, which of course also involves developers and lenders. That team is really important. “The sooner you can get that entire team put together, the better.”

There was also discussion on the logistics of developing a project. For Runkle, the concept is simple.

“If you want to start developing, start thinking about one block at a time,” said Runkle.

But in tackling development one block at a time, Runkle also said it is important to always keep one eye on the future to ensure responsible development.

“It starts with sustainability, which means that what you do is not going to compromise the ability of future generations to meet their needs,” he said.

The panel later answered several questions from the audience that covered a variety of topics from development tactics for giving back to the community, the debate of building versus buying investment property, and deciding when a good time to invest is.

“It’s always a good time to invest,” said Santos. “But that doesn’t mean every opportunity is going to be good for you.”

Following Thursday’s panel discussion, attendees were invited to partake in a cocktail social and network with other professionals in attendance.

“Our intent is to get you exposed to who you need to talk to in order to get started with investing,” said Obert.

Due to the large interest in Invest in Helena’s first panel discussion, the group already has future dates set for a three-session educational series diving deeper into topics related to investment and development.

For more information about the series and to sign up, visit investinhelena.com/theevent.

