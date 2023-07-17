Nearly 13,400 pounds of food was collected at Saturday’s “Symphony Under the Stars,” to be used to help feed the needy in the Helena area, Helena Food Share officials said Monday.

This year’s food drive did not beat last year’s record of 24,000 pounds, but it is still Helena Food Share’s largest food drive of the year “and will go a long way in providing food support for our neighbors here in Helena,” the nonprofit said in an email.

Officials could not say why the number was lower, but added the collection would be put to good use.

Helena Food Share said the food collected will provide over 11,160 meals to people facing food insecurity in the Helena area.

“We are so grateful to everyone who brought food to the Symphony Under the Stars and to the Helena Symphony, Intrepid Credit Union, and Carroll College, who invite us to be part of this event every year,” they said in an email.

Symphony Under the Stars officials estimated nearly 16,000 people attended the nighttime event at Carroll College that included a performance by the Helena Symphony and was capped off with fireworks.

This year's show, the 19th annual Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars, was a salute to the "Great Ladies of Jazz."

The attendance was typically what the event attracts, they said.

Helena Food Share will have a groundbreaking ceremony for its new $10.3 million Community Food Resource Center at 1280 Boulder Ave. at 8:30 a.m. July 27. The nonprofit was founded in 1987 to help provide emergency food to help people who face hunger. It provides emergency food for 1,500 local families each month and over 1,200 elementary school students every week with the Kid Pack program.

For more on Helena Food Share or to make a donation, go to https://helenafoodshare.org/