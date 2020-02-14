Naylor departs as York volunteer fire chief

“I got a lot of experience out of that, and then fought fire as a contractor but was still on the department when they asked me to be assistant chief and then later as chief,” he said. “It’s a completely volunteer thing but it really doesn’t get much better than a bunch of volunteers.”

Naylor stepped down at a special York Fire and Rescue Board meeting Tuesday. The board announced Keith Ouzts as the new chief, who has been with the department for several years.

"I am humbled and honored by this election, and I look forward to continue serving alongside the volunteers of York Fire Rescue,” Ouzts said in a statement. “We intend to keep building on the foundation that John worked so hard to construct, always striving to be better trained and equipped for our community”.

While working as the volunteer chief, Naylor, who works in construction, only bid on work that kept him in the area. Now he plans to step up his time as a builder and branch out his business more.

Naylor says he plans to keep his certifications current in the event that he can be of assistance in the coming wildfire season.

Naylor is the fourth fire chief in the greater Helena area to depart in recent months. Montana City Fire Chief Rick Abraham, Baxendale Fire Chief Jordan Alexander and Tri-Lakes Fire Chief Bob Drake also announced their retirements following long tenures.

