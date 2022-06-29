Native Youth Leadership Summit in Helena offers students opportunities, connections

Echoes of drums filled the Montana Capitol rotunda on Wednesday as the first Native Leadership Youth Summit came to a close.

Damian Deserley, a member of the Assiniboine Sioux tribe, came to Helena as part of the summit. He took the first half of the week off from his construction job because of an injury, and said he was glad he did.

“I’ve met a lot of new people,” Deserley said. “I learned how to communicate better.”

The event, hosted by the Helena Indian Alliance, gave students like Deserley a chance to explore what opportunities are available to them in the future, according to Quincy Bjornberg of the HIA. The summit was hosted in Helena, starting on Sunday and ending Wednesday.

Bjornberg, the tobacco prevention specialist at HIA and a Chippewa-Cree member, volunteered to help with the summit this week. She’s moving into a position at HIA more focused on youth, and said the summit let students have fun and experience new things.

While students were in Helena, they met with tribal and state elected officials, including Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, toured museums and local attractions and learned about what opportunities are available for their futures through a Youth Connections fair, Bjornberg said.

The Youth Connections fair, hosted at the Capitol rotunda as the dancing and singing were happening Wednesday, offered students chances to chat with representatives from Western Native Voice, Reach Higher Montana, Helena College and more.

Abdel Russell, the outreach director for Western Native Voice – a Billings-based organization that focuses on civic engagement and advocacy – said the summit showed him there were a lot of resources and support for youth in the state.

Russell, a member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe, said there’s been efforts to organize something like this week's Native Leadership Youth Summit in the past, but it seemed like there wasn’t much interest or effort in it.

“I definitely see a lot more interest now coming from tribal elders all across the state,” Russell said.

Carrie Manning, the adviser for the NDO Youth Council on the Fort Peck reservation, brought 17 of her students to the summit this week. She said that since her organization is devoted to building leadership and introducing students to state and tribal government, the summit was right up its alley.

Her 17 students were mostly freshmen in high school, and Manning said it's the right age to start getting them thinking about their futures and connecting with each other. The NDO Youth Council combines students from different schools on the reservation – something Manning said didn’t happen often when she was growing up since the schools were rivals.

“I want to break that chain,” Manning said. “It’s not about sports and rivalries. It’s about connecting.”

She said this week, many of her students were engaged with the activities the summit offered, and it was fun to watch them come out of their comfort zones.

Dominic Messerley, an elected member of the Fort Belknap Indian Council and Gros Ventre tribe member, agreed that students were engaged throughout the week.

Messerley sat on a panel of tribal leaders and helped to organize the dancing and singing at the Capitol. During the panel on Tuesday, Messerley said he could feel the students’ interest as tribal leaders spoke with them and gave them advice.

“To have that attention from them was really an honor,” Messerley said.

He explained that one of their teachings is that the greatest gift you can give someone is time, and said that in today’s world, having the students be engaged with the panel when there’s so much distraction was special.

Messerley added that the dancing and song event students participated in on Wednesday was also important, as those activities are healing mentally, physically and spiritually. Many of the struggles he hears about from Native youth are ones with self-esteem and identity. Messerley said singing and dancing were a great introduction to finding one’s place and culture, since they’re so inclusive of people from all races, genders and tribes.

Linda Kinsey, the Native connections director for Helena Indian Alliance, said they’re looking into making the summit an annual event.

Manning, of NDO Youth Council, said she’d bring students back, and Russell said Western Native Voice is working on starting a youth program and would love to bring students to the summit in the future.

As for now, Russell said, he hopes students know they have support from tribal and state leaders.

“When I was in high school, I couldn’t think past P.E. and graduating,” Russell said. “But I wish I had.”

He said there are so many opportunities for students, from the job corps to college to the military. He added he hopes those who attended the summit take what they’ve heard and learned this week, and find a vision for their life.

