Native American artists Supaman and Standing Rock featured on Myrna Soundstage

Two Montana Native American musicians, Supaman (Christian Parrish Takes the Gun) and Chontay Mitchell Standing Rock are featured on the next Myrna Loy Soundstage. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
Soundstage will be shown on the big screen at The Myrna Loy auditorium for a limited-size watch party, or viewers can tune in online at themyrnaloy.com.
Episode 7 of this unique music showcase, presented by The Myrna Loy and AARP Montana, shares the music and stories of hip-hop star Supaman, a member of the Apsaalooke Nation, and rising talent Mitchell Standing Rock, a Chippewa Cree singer and drummer.
“The Myrna Loy is highlighting these two Native artists to showcase to the world the creativity coming out of Montana's Indian Country today,” said Myrna executive director Krys Holmes.
Supaman
Those lucky enough to see a Supaman performance will find it like none other they’ve seen.
The rhythm carries you in, his chanting rap song words go to the heart, and the music-- well the music makes you want to get up and move and sway and dance.
This writer admits she became mesmerized watching his “Why” music video that has some 2.7 million hits on YouTube (not all mine), although a regular visit admittedly boosts the inner soul.
“I started out doing music in my 20s after high school” and was a fan of hip-hop, Supaman said in an IR phone interview from his home in Billings.
“We liked the vibe, the rhythms, the rhyming. It was different than country and rock. The content of the lyrics by the different hip-hop artists like Public Enemy and Paris...There were different artists speaking out against oppression...As a native person being from the reservation, we have our own stories of oppression and struggle. It was almost like a voice for us. We were drawn to that.”
"Hip-hop was talking about the ghetto life, poverty, crime, drugs, alcohol, teen pregnancy; all that crazy stuff that happens in the ghetto is similar to the reservation life. We can relate to that," he said in an NPR interview.
Supaman knew the pain first hand. He grew up in a home with alcoholic parents, then wound up in foster care and eventually returned to his mother when she recovered.
His hip-hop career started taking off and he was offered a record deal.
But while he was on the road traveling with his music, he had a transformative spiritual experience that changed his path, his vision and the music he shares.
He decided, “I don’t want to be an artist who talks about negativity and makes crazy choices.”
Turning away from gangsta rap, he returned to his own life story and roots.
He walked away from the record deal and began to weave a new message into his music.
In an interview with Smithsonian magazine, Supaman described what makes him and his art unique: “I’m a fancy dancer, dj, producer, MC, flute player, motivational speaker, and comedian all in one artist.”
He’s also described his music as “hip-hop music that is culturally infused.”
There’s definitely more going on here than just the sum of all the parts. A spiritual energy and power infuse his words and songs and dance.
On Soundstage he performs several songs, but also does storytelling.
“I wore my outfit” of traditional fancy dance regalia and performed a man’s fancy war dance, he said, “Chontay Standing Rock sang a fancy dance song for me.”
“We shared our cultural side first. Then I went on to the contemporary side, the hip-hop and did the prayer loop song and a freestyle a capella.”
“When I perform, I always represent the Apsaalooke people.”
Supaman said that his spiritual transformation has allowed him to look at his life and the reservation with new eyes, and to see beyond the bad things and focus on the beauty and humor that are there too.
A major message in his music and his life are about being drug and alcohol free.
His music has earned national recognition, winning the 2017 MTV VMA award for “Best Fight Against the System,” a Nammy “Native American Music Award” winner, “North American Indigenous Image Award winner, seven Tunney Awards, as well as many other honors.
“There’s definitely a spiritual aspect” to his music, he said. “I’ll start and end with spirituality.”
“It’s definitely a delicate thing to mix the two cultures together” -- hip-hop and traditional Apsaalooke music.
“When it comes to our Apsaalooke music, it is said that all our music comes from the element of wind. The spirit of wind gives us our songs. ...All the music we have comes from spirituality.”
He doesn’t mix Native spiritual music with his hip-hop, instead he incorporates the style of Native American Church songs into his singing.
“When I’m doing hip-hop, I’m touching their hearts. I’m not cussing. I’m not talking about alcohol or degrading women. I try to do it respectfully.”
He takes his music and message across Montana and across the country, appearing on concert stages, but also in schools and at conferences.
He also shares the truth about Native history that has either been left out of or misrepresented in textbooks.
“I’m hoping my music brings people together, that it opens their hearts and that they are moved with compassion to seek justice for people.”
Supaman’s most recent album was “Illuminatives,” and another one “Medicine Bundle” is due out this spring.
Chontay Mitchell Standing Rock
Chontay Mitchell Standing Rock is a rising artist who’s earned recognition for his talents at such gatherings as Crow Fair singing and drumming contests and for his performances at Montana State University.
“I sang a song for my mother (“Dear Mama”),” he said of his Soundstage performance in an interview with the IR from his home on the Rocky Boy Reservation.
He also sang a beautiful chanting song in Cree, “Peace and Harmony” and “Beautiful Mother Earth.”
Mitchell Standing Rock had been working on a degree in music technology at MSU, but was interrupted by the death of his father, which has been a severe emotional blow.
“I usually sing at different gatherings,” Mitchell Standing Rock said. “Some people will ask me to sing an honor song for a graduation or a birthday.
“I sing a mix of traditional songs and contemporary songs that I compose,” mainly accompanying himself on his hand drum.
He describes his music as “songs of healing, songs from my life experience, songs of expression and what I feel...songs from the heart.”
“I want people to understand these songs are mainly for healing. I do my best to remember (and share) the origin stories of where the songs come from.”
Mitchell Standing Rock comes from a family of singers and began singing at a young age.
“This is so hard to say...we are colonized. A lot of our ways were lost.
“I like to say, we are a modern-day traditional family.
“When growing up, we have always been heavily active in our traditional ways here at home,” singing at round dances, powwows, sun dance and other ceremonies.
“But what inspired me the most was the drum.”
That’s how he got started in music. And then he learned a round dance ceremony song, “and from there it escalated.”
He’s continuing to work on his dream of creating his own recording studio.
“Right now, I am building a small studio right outside my mom’s house,” on Rocky Boy Reservation. By summer, he’s planning to record a round dance album, which will be his third album.
The previous two, “Sing It” and “For the Love of Singing” are available on streaming platforms.
“I would like to go back to school hopefully in the spring of ‘22,” he said. “I want to complete my degree -- to build on my vision I have for myself and my future.
“When I sing, I just hope that I can help people feel good no matter what they’re going through -- as music has helped me in my life.”
Tickets for the Myrna Loy watch party are $15 and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing St., themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.
Viewers can also link to the streaming performance at themyrnaloy.com. There is no charge for streaming, but donations are encouraged.