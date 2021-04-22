Native American artists Supaman and Standing Rock featured on Myrna Soundstage

“I started out doing music in my 20s after high school” and was a fan of hip-hop, Supaman said in an IR phone interview from his home in Billings.

“We liked the vibe, the rhythms, the rhyming. It was different than country and rock. The content of the lyrics by the different hip-hop artists like Public Enemy and Paris...There were different artists speaking out against oppression...As a native person being from the reservation, we have our own stories of oppression and struggle. It was almost like a voice for us. We were drawn to that.”

"Hip-hop was talking about the ghetto life, poverty, crime, drugs, alcohol, teen pregnancy; all that crazy stuff that happens in the ghetto is similar to the reservation life. We can relate to that," he said in an NPR interview.

Supaman knew the pain first hand. He grew up in a home with alcoholic parents, then wound up in foster care and eventually returned to his mother when she recovered.

His hip-hop career started taking off and he was offered a record deal.

But while he was on the road traveling with his music, he had a transformative spiritual experience that changed his path, his vision and the music he shares.