National Guard unit welcomed home despite cold and snow

It wasn’t the normal reception for our returning military from overseas, but these are not normal times. However, a global pandemic and a good, old-fashioned Montana snowstorm did not prevent a spirited “drive-by” homecoming for a group of local area soldiers.

On Saturday, 120 of the 240 soldiers of the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Helena, from their year-long deployment to the Middle East.

Their two charter flights landed at the Helena Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF) in the afternoon, welcomed by over 2-feet of snow, and temperatures in the mid-teens, compliments of an October blizzard the night before.

The weather did not deter dozens of the local community lined up along Skyway Drive between the Helena Airport and the Aviation Campus – armed with yellow ribbons, placards and flags – to welcome the soldiers home. And Mother Nature made it easier to abide by the social distancing guidelines to remain in their vehicles.

“To ensure our COVID-19 compliance, the soldiers will disembark the plane and immediately be paired with their families and return home,” Maj. Gen. Matt Quinn, adjutant general of the Montana National Guard, wrote in a Friday press release.