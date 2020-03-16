National Guard brings home 8 Montanans from infected cruise

Two Helenans who spent a week in isolation on a cruise ship hit by coronavirus were among the eight Montanans transported home Sunday from Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia by the Montana Army National Guard.
The National Guard soldiers also transported Montanans to their homes in Billings, Great Falls, Big Timber and Wise River. All of them had been quarantined at the Air Force base after being exposed to COVID-19 on a cruise ship.
The eight Montanans were flown to Helena on an aircraft contracted by the federal government and then driven to their homes in state vehicles, according to a press release from Gov. Steve Bullock's office. They were tested by the Department of Public Health and Human Services upon arrival at the National Guard's hangar, and none of them were showing any symptoms.
Two additional Montana residents remained at the Air Force base in Georgia at their own request.
Helena residents Gary Curtis and his wife Helen Cloninger Curtis left San Francisco on the Grand Princess cruise ship on Feb. 21 and were transported to the Air Force base March 13, after 21 people onboard tested positive for coronavirus.
Gary said on Facebook that at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, they were told “Governor Bullock is sending a plane for the people from Montana. If you want to go home, be in the lobby at 10 a.m.”
The Cloningers were back in Helena by 5:30 p.m. the same day, he said.
“During these uncertain times, we must look out for one another and do all we can to ensure the health and safety of our fellow Montanans,” Bullock said in the press release. “I’m incredibly grateful to the Guard soldiers who answered their call to duty and took all safety precautions to ensure their health and the health of others in order to deliver these Montanans to their homes.”
According to Gary, a physician's assistant and registered nurse on the flight back to Montana were dressed in full hazmat gear. The press release from the governor's office says all soldiers received thorough briefings prior to the mission.
“Although there was no indication that Montana passengers were at risk of contracting COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution all the passengers and Soldiers were wearing personal protective equipment that is recommended by the Center for Disease Control for transporting infected persons,” Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, Montana Adjutant General and Coronavirus Task Force leader, said in the press release. “We have exceeded the personal protective equipment necessary and taken all the precautions to ensure the safe transport of these Montanans while ensuring the safety and security of our Soldiers.”
The press release says the three state vehicles used to drive the Montanans home will be sanitized, and they will not be used for seven days. The soldiers will be monitored by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The Cloningers will now begin a 14-day quarantine at home.
“At least we have more room than the cruise ship and our room at Dobbins AFB,” Helen told the Independent Record over Facebook Messenger.