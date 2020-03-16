National Guard brings home 8 Montanans from infected cruise

The Cloningers were back in Helena by 5:30 p.m. the same day, he said.

“During these uncertain times, we must look out for one another and do all we can to ensure the health and safety of our fellow Montanans,” Bullock said in the press release. “I’m incredibly grateful to the Guard soldiers who answered their call to duty and took all safety precautions to ensure their health and the health of others in order to deliver these Montanans to their homes.”

According to Gary, a physician's assistant and registered nurse on the flight back to Montana were dressed in full hazmat gear. The press release from the governor's office says all soldiers received thorough briefings prior to the mission.

“Although there was no indication that Montana passengers were at risk of contracting COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution all the passengers and Soldiers were wearing personal protective equipment that is recommended by the Center for Disease Control for transporting infected persons,” Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, Montana Adjutant General and Coronavirus Task Force leader, said in the press release. “We have exceeded the personal protective equipment necessary and taken all the precautions to ensure the safe transport of these Montanans while ensuring the safety and security of our Soldiers.”