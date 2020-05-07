National Day of Prayer draws dozens of devout to Capitol rotunda

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The National Day of Prayer organization's Montana chapter held the annual prayer vigil in the State Capitol rotunda Thursday afternoon.

The event, broadcast on FM radio and Facebook Live, included prayers for the various levels of government, the military, the entertainment industry and community businesses, among others.

Helena resident Jamie Lamb attended the service. She said her meditations were mostly focused on wisdom and guidance for those in power making the tough decisions.

"A lot of it for me was thinking about government and elected officials and the people outside of my normal day-to-day," Lamb said.

She said she has been cautious not to crowd people at the grocery store or the prayer vigil.

Montana State Coordinator for the National Day of Prayer Scott Darling said the event was important, that there is "a power and unity" that comes with praying together."

"I hope (attendees) walk away with two things. One, knowing the promises of God to hear and answer prayers. And two, that their prayers are important and matter," Darling said.