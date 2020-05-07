National Day of Prayer draws dozens of devout to Capitol rotunda

The National Day of Prayer organization's Montana chapter held the annual prayer vigil in the State Capitol rotunda Thursday afternoon.
The event, broadcast on FM radio and Facebook Live, included prayers for the various levels of government, the military, the entertainment industry and community businesses, among others.
Helena resident Jamie Lamb attended the service. She said her meditations were mostly focused on wisdom and guidance for those in power making the tough decisions.
"A lot of it for me was thinking about government and elected officials and the people outside of my normal day-to-day," Lamb said.
She said she has been cautious not to crowd people at the grocery store or the prayer vigil.
Montana State Coordinator for the National Day of Prayer Scott Darling said the event was important, that there is "a power and unity" that comes with praying together."
"I hope (attendees) walk away with two things. One, knowing the promises of God to hear and answer prayers. And two, that their prayers are important and matter," Darling said.
In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Capitol staff granted a permit for the event with a caveat that less than 10 people attend.
Helena resident Sonda Gaub volunteered to hand out pre-printed programs at the event. She said that of the roughly 50 programs printed, she gave out about 40.
About 30 attendees and participants spaced themselves out around the rotunda and its balcony. Some wore face masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There was also a group who walked around the Capitol's perimeter praying.
Darling said attendees were not required nor encouraged to wear personal protective equipment, but were asked to keep their distance from each other.
"We encouraged our folks across the state, any of the events across the state, to use social distancing," Darling said. "We also believe God protects us. We abide by the rules and ordinances and things in place, but we also believe that the hand of God protects us as well."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.