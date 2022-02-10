 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National 211 Day a reminder that help is a phone call away

211 is a free and confidential service that helps people across North America find local resources when they have specific needs or are in crisis. 

Feb. 11 is National 211 Day.

By dialing 211 on a phone, folks will find a free and confidential service that helps people across North America find local community resources when they have specific needs or are in crisis.

Voices of Hope of Great Falls, with the assistance of the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area in Helena, operates 211 for the southwest region of Montana.

Montana 211 provides information on hundreds of agencies and programs across a variety of human services, including: income, employment, legal services, food, addictions and service members and veterans. With a presence in more than 96% of U.S. communities, 211 is a comprehensive source of information about local resources and services in the country.

Each trained specialist at the call centers is local to his or her community and is equipped to identify the appropriate resources and advocate for those needing aid.

To learn more about the 211 program and ways it can help, visit www.montana211.org. If you are seeking assistance, you can call 2-1-1 to speak to a specialist directly about accessing public and private resources.

