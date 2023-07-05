The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office released the name Wednesday of the man who drowned at Hauser Lake on Sunday.

Wayne Harris, 58, of Helena was test driving a jet-ski fully clothed when a women he was with, Stormie Cooke, 51, fell off when it turned sharply. Harris was trying to help her when he fell off himself into the water. The wind blew the jet ski away as they were trying to catch it. Cooke knew how to swim, but Harris did not, authorities said.

Charlie Weber was at her residence on Hauser Lake with friends and family when she spotted the two people struggling in the “white-capped” water.

“We were only down there for about 5-10 minutes when the accident happened right in front of us about 100 yards out from my dock,” Weber said.

Weber saw that the two were struggling and that they didn’t have life jackets. She put her life jacket on, grabbed another life jacket and started swimming out toward the people. Cooke was closer to the shore, and Weber laid the life jacket out for her and her small dog to get on. Weber swam the two to shore and said that the woman collapsed once she got onto land.

Weber stated that Harris was too far out to swim to because he kept swimming after the jet ski instead of toward the shore.

“I was going to go back out there to see if I could help the guy, but he was gone,” Weber said.

Weber's friend called 911 around 4 p.m. to report that two people were in trouble in the water near the 3700 block of Bay View Road. Weber said that everyone was trying to do whatever they could, such as signaling boats on the water for help, retrieving the drifting jet ski and more.

Search and rescue members used sonar to locate Harris' body, which was retrieved by rescue team divers. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and autopsy results show the cause of death as asphyxia due to drowning and the manner was accidental, authorities said.

Officials said the toxicology report is pending.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton offered praise for Weber who swam out with life jackets to help, calling her a hero, stating that “She probably saved the woman and the little dog.”