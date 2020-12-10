Myrna Soundstage meets Celtic Cowboy Christmas

“I’m hoping all those hundreds of people who have come to see the show in the past will still feel the joy, and the energy and the friendships that we have when we do this production.”

And she hopes newcomers will be “surprised at the variety of music and the kind of music. It’s not the commercial Christmas stuff. It’s so unique, so different and so fun! I think the joy of playing this unique music is what people take away” from the show.

Viewers will also see interviews by Soundstage host John Dendy with Schulz and Willson and McGee.

“It’s about trying to give people that Christmas experience, that feeling of the season without them being able to come” to the show, Dendy said. Celtic Christmas typically sells out two back-to-back shows. “No one does that in Helena! They’re well loved.”

Another advantage of this year’s virtual show is a peek at a little archival footage from the 2001 show.

And this year, Celtic Cowboy cheer can be shared with a much wider audience -- from Helena, to Butte, to far-flung mountain ranges and prairies.

Tickets for the live watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.