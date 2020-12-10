Myrna Soundstage meets Celtic Cowboy Christmas

It’s been a hard luck year for most folks.
And tragic for some.
The COVID-19 pandemic has even snatched away some of our favorite ways to avoid reality.
But it takes more than COVID-19 to stop a Celtic Cowboy Christmas.
The beloved holiday show just mutated into a different form this year and is riding to the rescue this coming week.
Instead of a cavalcade of singers and dancers and bagpipe and kazoo players jostling on stage and a packed Myrna Loy house of foot-stomping, hand-clapping fans, there will be a virtual show, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, featuring Butte’s popular Irish band Dublin Gulch and special guests, Ken Willson and Kim McGee.
Or, you can join friends for a limited-size watch party at The Myrna Loy.
All the Soundstage episodes are taped in advance and debut at The Myrna Loy while the show is simultaneously streamed online at themyrnaloy.com.
Either way, it will be the same beautiful and lively music fans love.
“This is just Dublin Gulch and Willson and McGee without all our wonderful friends,” said Helena singer/songwriter Jim Schulz of Dublin Gulch.
“We thought about featuring some of the songs people haven’t heard in a long time. We dipped back into the archives to the very first show in 1997,” he said. “We picked out tunes and songs that would kind of give a retrospective of what’s happened.”
One of the songs they perform is an old Irish love song “Bridget Flynn.”
There’s also a bluegrass standard "Christmas Time’s a’Comin’’ they’ll play, he said. They particularly love playing songs that hail from Wales, or Cornwall or York.
“Everything’s going to be steeped in Celtic modal melodies or Appalachian folk tunes.
“There’s so much out there,” said Schulz. “There are tunes that kind of connect with our DNA that we’ve never been aware of and that’s what we want to share.”
It’s always been a community event, he said of the Celtic Cowboy tradition. “It’s a patchwork quilt of solstice and Christmas joy.”
Another Dublin Gulch song from the archives is a Scottish one, “Rothesay-O,” said vocalist Tom Powers. “It’s a song of a New Year’s Eve misadventure.”
And they’re performing an Irish folk song, “Christmas in Carrick,” made popular by the Clancy Brothers.
“It’s certainly a different kettle of fish for us,” said Powers of recording the virtual show before an empty house a while back. “We have always enjoyed wonderful audience participation” at the Myrna.
“Many of us are mourning the loss of live music,” he added, ticking off a list of Montana music festivals the pandemic canceled this year. “The thing I miss the most is that live music is such a communal thing.”
Other Dublin Gulch performers joining Powers and Schulz on stage are Mick Cavanaugh and Emerson Vorel.
The Colorado duo of Willson and McGee are performing a folk harp tune, “Sun Watchers,” a song McGee composed about two ancient sites where prehistoric holy people marked the solstice in both Ireland and the U.S. Southwest.
McGee, who is the past mountain dulcimer national champion, will also share their original song “Five Round Moons,” about how the Cherokees would mark the passing of winter.
They’ll also perform a Scottish song, ”Follow the Heron Home,” which has beautiful images of winter turning into spring, she said.
“I’m hoping all those hundreds of people who have come to see the show in the past will still feel the joy, and the energy and the friendships that we have when we do this production.”
And she hopes newcomers will be “surprised at the variety of music and the kind of music. It’s not the commercial Christmas stuff. It’s so unique, so different and so fun! I think the joy of playing this unique music is what people take away” from the show.
Viewers will also see interviews by Soundstage host John Dendy with Schulz and Willson and McGee.
“It’s about trying to give people that Christmas experience, that feeling of the season without them being able to come” to the show, Dendy said. Celtic Christmas typically sells out two back-to-back shows. “No one does that in Helena! They’re well loved.”
Another advantage of this year’s virtual show is a peek at a little archival footage from the 2001 show.
And this year, Celtic Cowboy cheer can be shared with a much wider audience -- from Helena, to Butte, to far-flung mountain ranges and prairies.
Tickets for the live watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.
There is no charge for streaming the show, but there will be an opportunity to donate.
All patrons attending the show are required to wear masks and asked to do social distancing.
Seating in the 250-seat auditorium is limited to adhere to current health regulations.
For those who missed previous Soundstage episodes with Los Marvelitos and the David and Deidre Casey Band; Max Hay and Christy Hays; and Tom Catmull’s Last Resort Band and Travis Yost, you can check them out on The Myrna Loy website at themyrnaloy.com.
