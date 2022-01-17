Myrna Loy to get $61K in tourism grant funding

The Myrna Loy in Helena will receive $61,000 from the more than $1 million in grant funding awarded through the Montana Department of Commerce’s Tourism Grant Program.

“These grants will serve 22 tourism and recreation projects across Montana, including unincorporated small towns, rural communities, and areas of known attractions to non-resident visitors,” Commerce Director Scott Osterman said recently in a news release.

The Myrna Loy will use the funds to design, build and install a street archway, a series of wayfinding signage and pageantry banners, the state said.

Other projects that will receive funding include $34,3030 to expand the Blaine County Wildlife Museum; $109,187 for the Carter County Geological Society to install track lighting, spotlights and motion sensor fixtures illuminating exhibits; $113,809 to the Darby Rodeo Association for bleacher sets; and $32,700 to the Deer Lodge Development Group to renovate the front area of the 502 Main Street Building into a visitor center.

The Tourism Grant Program is funded by the 4% Lodging Facility Use Tax, commonly known as the “Bed Tax.” Enacted by the 1987 Legislature, the Bed Tax is collected from guests of hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, guest ranches, resorts, short-term vacation rentals and campgrounds.

For more information, visit MARKETMT.COM.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0