Myrna Loy artist residency plans to bring art to community planning

That is where the Myrna Loy comes in.

"We're providing a different avenue for collecting stories and information about who is in the neighborhood and what they care about," said Myrna Loy Executive Director Krys Holmes. "A big part of this is how can we invite the voices of the people who aren't normally heard."

With the help of a $100,000 "creative placemaking grant" from the National Endowment for the Arts that The Myrna Loy will match, the neighborhood institution hired a design collective of three local artists and designers in addition to a visual storyteller in hopes of quantifying the desires of Rodney Street residents through various outreach efforts.

Local artists and designers Amanda Reese, Ashley Moon and Elena Johnson make up the collective. The trio distributed "Rodney Street is..." surveys to about 300 homes in the neighborhood last week. They also installed an interactive art exhibit in The Myrna Loy's lobby they hope will also elicit substantive feedback from residents about what they love with regard to their neighborhood and what they would like to see in the future.

In future years, the city's Community Development Department, with approval from the City Commission, will have to decide how best to reinvest the pool of money supplied by property tax increases back into the neighborhood.