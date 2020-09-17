Myrna launches Soundstage premiere tonight

Dance in your kitchen?
Why not?
You can move to the beat tonight, Sept. 17, when Los Marvelitos and the David and Deidre Casey Band perform new original music at 7:30 on the all-new Myrna Soundstage.
It debuts at a live, limited-audience watch party at The Myrna Loy or you can live stream it at home (link at themyrnaloy.com).
The bands performed a live show to an empty theater in spring, which was recorded and edited, and also includes interviews that musician John Dendy did with band frontmen David Casey and Garrett Smith.
“We’re trying to keep the interviews as a casual conversation and then present original music written and performed in Montana,” said Dendy. “The interview is to let you -- the audience -- get to know the creators and performers.”
Each month, a new Myrna Soundstage 45-minute episode will feature performances by two Montana artists and an interview with them.
“We’ve been talking about this for years, even before COVID stuff forced us to re-evaluate what we’re doing,” said Myrna technical director Lenny Eckhardt.
“What we’re trying to do is a web show that would be live concerts on stage -- multi-camera, multi-track audio recording mixed down like a live album and recorded like a high production live concert.”
Thanks to some grants encouraging innovative programming during the pandemic, The Myrna Loy was able to buy some of the camera and recording equipment it needed to make the show a go.
“The goal is to be as watchable and as enjoyable an experience as possible if people are watching it online,” said Eckhardt, “and...to support and feature local artists more.”
While the idea was thrown around at The Myrna Loy for the past few years, it really got traction during the pandemic. The Myrna Loy staff held a zoom meeting in recent months with a group of artists and leaders of different groups in town to discuss what programs they could do without a big audience, said Eckhardt. Dendy proposed hosting a live performance format program, mixed with interviews, and Soundstage fell into place.
“We’ve been piecing together the equipment and infrastructure as we go,” said Eckhardt. The intention is “to make it as professional as possible as we move forward.”
During normal times, before COVID, The Myrna Loy focused on bringing in national and international performers, said Eckhardt. But during the pandemic, it’s turning its focus close to home and supporting local artists.
“Well, we had a great time,” said Smith of Los Marvelitos, which plays “fun, folk-inspired Latin rock.”
“We were impressed working with the Myrna staff and Lenny Eckhardt. He did all the filming and editing and sound mixing and he really did a phenomenal job.
“It was pretty strange playing without an audience,” he added, “but the sound was great. It was fun to play some new songs,” including three new ones that weren’t on their record released last year.
Band members are Dendy on upright bass, Greg Hayes on guitar, Justin Ringsak on mandolin and trumpet and Smith on bajo quinto, baritone bugle and lead vocals. Percussion and additional vocals are by Claire Pichette and Erin Smith.
While they miss performing for a live audience, Smith said, “I think this is another good option while we have to ...improvise on how to interact with and engage and perform for an audience during a pandemic.”
“I thought it was remarkably smooth,” said David Casey. “We filmed it in May and the band hadn’t been able to play a lot (because of COVID). It sounded really great. Lenny Eckhardt is a really talented guy. He found a way of doing a three-camera shoot and doing all the audio and video engineering with the six of us on stage.
They did all original material that’s not been previously released, including three new songs.
He describes the band’s sound as “Americana-soul-country.”
Band members are David Casey on bouzouki and vocals; his wife and musical partner Deidre Casey on percussion and vocals; brother Nathan Casey on bass; Jeremy Slead on drums; Josh Loveland, pedal steel and trumpet; and Luke Michelson, fiddle and mandolin.
While it was an adjustment to perform to an empty theater, there’s some advantage of shooting high quality video over playing live, Casey said.
It “really showcases the detail and the craftsmanship that goes into songwriting and performing and developing a whole band.”
“Sometimes that doesn’t come through in a live venue. Sometimes the subtleties of the dynamics and lyrics get put to the side.
“While we miss the live connection with the audience, there’s something about Soundstage that allows a song to speak for itself and allows the band to put something out there.”
He’s particularly moved by a new song that they performed, “Brand New Dress,” written about Deidre’s great-aunt who died during the Influenza Epidemic. (Listen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVwjZD3wkJg)
“It’s been a blast for me,” said Dendy of hosting the show.
And for the bands, “this is an opportunity to be entertaining, have fun and show your talent and we’re not having many opportunities to do that these days. This is a good attempt to have a good time and to make some art.”
And for the audience, “this is a chance to go out without ‘going out’ and to support The Myrna Loy,” Dendy said. “The Myrna Loy is doing this because it wants to continue to support art in a time it’s difficult to do so.”
“We hope The Myrna Loy audience will accompany us into this strange new territory where we can’t gather as a community for inspiring experiences together,” said executive director Krys Holmes. “But with Helena’s support, we will grow into this challenging moment in a way that makes us all a little happier.”
There is no charge for streaming the show, but there will be an opportunity to donate.
Tickets for the live watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.
As safety precautions, all patrons and staff are required to wear masks and asked to do social distancing.
Seating is limited to 40 in the 250-seat auditorium.
There will also be an opportunity to watch Soundstage after the event, by checking the Myrna website.
