Myrna launches Soundstage premiere tonight

“We were impressed working with the Myrna staff and Lenny Eckhardt. He did all the filming and editing and sound mixing and he really did a phenomenal job.

“It was pretty strange playing without an audience,” he added, “but the sound was great. It was fun to play some new songs,” including three new ones that weren’t on their record released last year.

Band members are Dendy on upright bass, Greg Hayes on guitar, Justin Ringsak on mandolin and trumpet and Smith on bajo quinto, baritone bugle and lead vocals. Percussion and additional vocals are by Claire Pichette and Erin Smith.

While they miss performing for a live audience, Smith said, “I think this is another good option while we have to ...improvise on how to interact with and engage and perform for an audience during a pandemic.”

"I thought it was remarkably smooth," said David Casey. "We filmed it in May and the band hadn't been able to play a lot (because of COVID). It sounded really great.

