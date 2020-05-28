Myrna invites moviegoers back – but not too many, please

“We ask people to sit three seats and two rows apart” said Benji. If we do the math, that’s a max capacity of 45 in the big auditorium and 14 in the smaller one. A full house is 190 and 55.

So, for now, the Myrna is content to show quiet films where social distancing won’t be a worry.

By that standard, the Myrna is succeeding. They’ve had some tiny crowds in the early going.

So, if you can’t play films that fill the seats, why open at all?

“We want to let Helena know we’re open and we want to offer hours to our workers, who need the money,” says Benji Cosgrove. “And we want distributors to know we’re ready when they are.”

Myrna is, in all senses of the word, truly a non-profit this month – but one with compassion.

I went down to see their two films, just to see what Benji hath wrought in his campaign to keep the seats mostly empty.

My verdict: The governor need not send Phase Patrol to remind Myrna to be safe.