Myrna invites moviegoers back – but not too many, please

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
(PG-13)
The True History of the Kelly Gang
(R)
At Myrna Loy
The Myrna Loy Theater has crawled out of the darkness and poked its head up to look around.
If it sees its shadow, it’s spring. If not, back into the hole for some more quarantine.
After seven weeks of quiet, Myrna is showing two movies, almost like normal.
But things are definitely not normal – not yet.
For starters, film distributors are still not releasing their best new films. Even the best of already-released independent movies are not available to theaters, but instead went straight to streaming.
“We tried to get ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire,’ said film programmer Benji Cosgrove. “They probably won’t release it to movie theaters at least until LA and New York get movies again.”
Instead, Benji found a few alternative films to show, ones, presumably, the distributors don’t expect to be big box office fare when the nation’s multiplexes reopen.
Truth be known, the Myrna doesn’t really want a hit right now. If it had “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” or “Juno” the theater would be turning most of the moviegoers away.
“We ask people to sit three seats and two rows apart” said Benji. If we do the math, that’s a max capacity of 45 in the big auditorium and 14 in the smaller one. A full house is 190 and 55.
So, for now, the Myrna is content to show quiet films where social distancing won’t be a worry.
By that standard, the Myrna is succeeding. They’ve had some tiny crowds in the early going.
So, if you can’t play films that fill the seats, why open at all?
“We want to let Helena know we’re open and we want to offer hours to our workers, who need the money,” says Benji Cosgrove. “And we want distributors to know we’re ready when they are.”
Myrna is, in all senses of the word, truly a non-profit this month – but one with compassion.
I went down to see their two films, just to see what Benji hath wrought in his campaign to keep the seats mostly empty.
My verdict: The governor need not send Phase Patrol to remind Myrna to be safe.
Meanwhile, the bar is open at the Myrna. Loyal and thirsty fans are welcome to drop by to say hello. And, you heard it here first, they still accept donations to the Myrna Loy. In many ways a donation helps more than buying a movie ticket: Full coffers, empty seats. So, let’s help them along. I’ll go first.
And a final note: The Myrna did withstand the pandemic with good rainy-day planning, and will be able to show us good movies again when the studios -- and the virus -- cooperate. Benji credits Executive Director Krys Holmes for her shrewd money management during hard times.
So, what’s playing at the Myrna this week?
Well, two films that are both hard to watch. I closed my eyes during parts of both films, and I’m seldom squeamish.
The better of the two is the thought-provoking “Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always” which is really “Juno” minus the smiles.
A low self-esteem 17-year-old girl is abused by her boyfriend and becomes pregnant.
For two hours we follow Autumn and her cousin Skylar, from Pennsylvania to New York, to seek an abortion. This is not an overtly political film, but a detailed, hour-by-hour account of a young girl, a rape victim, trying to erase a nightmare while hiding from her parents. It’s grim, tense and sensitive – she’s treated with compassion, but she’s a tragic figure. Moviegoers will undoubtedly impose their own values, but the script doesn’t preach.
The second film, “The True History of the Kelly Gang,” retells a legendary piece of Australian history/folk lore. The film bluntly proclaims: “Nothing you are about to see is true.” That gives the writers license to tell a brutal, pathological story of real historical figures. Ned Kelly (1854-1880) is the subject of “more biographies than any other Australian.” He’s Robin Hood to some for his resistance to colonialism, but a brutal outlaw to others.
Every so often, a sympathetic character appears – young Ned Kelly and two prostitutes who are sad victims, for example. But those sympathetic moments give way to brutal killings, graphic sex and violence that might make Tarantino wince. Sometimes violence can rise to art, but in this case the blood seems spilled gratuitously.
Many critics are being gentle with “Ned Kelly,” but I think Helena should stay-at-home – and leave those Myrna seats safe and empty during the pandemic.
Note: “Never, Rarely” ends tonight, May 28.
