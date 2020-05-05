Muszkiewicz and McKee elected to Helena school board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Luke Muszkiewicz and Jennifer McKee won the two seats up for election on the Helena Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday night.

Muszkiewicz is the current school board chair, the vice president of the Montana School Boards Association and the senior manager of data analytics at Anderson ZurMuehlen.

Muszkiewicz was re-elected with 8,117 votes. This represents 34% of all votes counted and was nearly 3,000 votes ahead of the competition. He said he is incredibly proud of Helena's public school system and is honored to continue his service with the board of trustees.

McKee, a communications specialist with the Montana Lottery, also secured a seat on the board with 5,192 votes, or 22%. McKee was the only other candidate to break 5,000 votes.

Her next-closest opponent, former trustee Paul Stahl, received 4,267 votes. Lois A. Fitzpatrick received 2,845 votes, and Christina Noel received 2,632.

"I'm grateful for the support of this community and excited to take on the many challenges that confront our schools, teachers, students and families," McKee said.

Trustee Jennifer Walsh, who represents Wolf Creek on the board, was re-elected with 594 votes. She was running for her position unopposed.