Musikanten Montana to transport audience to Baroque Spain

Step back in time with Musikanten Montana to the Baroque period, 1702, in the Cathedral of Barcelona, where Spanish composer Francesc Valls’ debuted his “Missa Scala Aretina.”

The concert is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave. in Helena. (It also goes on the road to Butte and Bozeman, see info box for details).

Be transported by the sounds of ”A Spanish Epiphany Celebration,” when Musikanten Montana presents its 20th Annual Montana Early Music Festival.

Early Music is music composed from before the start of symphony orchestras, said Musikanten Montana Maestra Kerry Krebill, and especially refers to music played on period instruments.

Some of it dates back to the 1600s, encompassing medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroque music.

After a three-year COVID hiatus, Krebill wasn’t planning a Musikanten Montana concert this year, but saw an early music concert in October that was so beautiful she felt compelled to relaunch Musikanten’s Early Music Festival now.

“We have to do this,” she said. “This music is so important. It needs to be played and we’re the ones to do it.”

Krebill expanded the Valls’ Mass, which is exuberantly scored for four choirs of singers, instruments and continuo, to include works by other Spanish Renaissance and Early Baroque composers – Victoria, Morales, Guerrero – as well as other Spanish Renaissance and Early Baroque composers.

The concert recreates a festive Catalan Celebration of the Epiphany – marking the Wise Men’s traveling to Bethlehem following the birth of Jesus, said Krebill.

“It’s just a celebratory Mass for a special day,” Krebill said.

The concert is also an opportunity to hear instruments that may never have been played in Montana before or rarely played, said Sarah Huebsch Schilling whose Renaissance wind ensemble Forgotten Clefs will be performing.

These include the theorbo, a large lute; the sackbut, an early trombone; numerous Renaissance recorders; the shawm, an ancestor of the oboe; and the curtal or dulcian, an ancestor of the bassoon.

“The dulcian has a very sweet sound,” Schilling said. And its sound “blends really well with the sackbut,” which looks like a little trombone.

“We’ll be playing a lot of recorders which were the major virtuosic wind instrument for several centuries.”

“The music is timeless,” she said. “I love Renaissance music because you’re really not sure what’s going to happen… It’s a little more like jazz than other kinds of music.”

Other featured guest artists are Baroque band leader Carrie Krause from Bozeman and her British colleague Davina Clarke, both playing Baroque violins.

Krause, the concertmaster of the Bozeman Symphony, is a member of Apollo’s Fire, a world-renowned Early Music Ensemble.

In a recent interview with the Billings Gazette, Krause spoke of Baroque music as both being old, but also “still thrillingly alive.”

"I love so deeply the humbleness of this music, and the freedom it allows for the classical music fields," she said. Much classical music is rigid, but Baroque pieces allow and encourage ornamentation, where musicians add in their own notes and diversions.

"It allows for a really individualistic and personal performance of the piece," Krause said. Musicians of this period began to play in a really virtuosic and exploratory way. So, the music has this sense of 'Wow, look what we can do.'"

Altogether the concert brings together 11 instrumentalists and 30 singers, including the local Musikanten Montana chorus.

Guest soloists are Amanda Balestrieri (soprano), Marjorie Bunday (alto), Dan Hutchings (tenor) and Art Bumgardner (baritone).

Tom Gregg, a tenor soloist, is the cantor for this recreation of the Mass and will chant in Latin parts of the Mass liturgy and scriptures.

Other guest musicians are Adaiha MacAdam-Somer (cello), Mark Bergman (bass), Billy Simms (theorbo) and Wendy Yuen (organ) and soprano Evanne Browne, who is founder and conductor of the early music ensemble Seicento in Boulder, Colorado.

It was Browne who introduced Krebill to Valls’ Mass when she learned about it while studying in Amsterdam years back, said Krebill. It was “hot stuff in Early Music circles” all over Europe.

“It’s important to play where this music isn’t typically heard,” Schilling said.

She and other performers are looking forward to coming to Helena because of how welcoming Krebill and volunteers have been for past festivals. “It’s unusual and we treasure it.”

The concerts are also treasured by a growing audience.

In a previous IR interview, Father Patrick Beretta of Butte, compared the Musikanten concerts to the quality “you could only find in the great cathedrals of large cities in Europe.”

He called them “an extraordinary opportunity for people to hear that beautiful” music and described Krebill’s selection of music as “not just sublime” but “incredibly inspiring.”

“They are pieces of music that I think have been created as a window for the soul to rise and elevate itself.”

Tickets for the concert are available at the door, $30 general admission, $15 students. Musikanten Angels (donors of $100 and above) receive reserved seats in the front of the concert hall. Advance tickets available at Birds & Beasleys or Piccolo’s Music

For more info or reservations, call 406-442-6825 or visit www.musikantenmt.org.