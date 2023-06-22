Step into a realm of music where you may not have tread before.

This week, Helena is alive with the sounds of choral singing.

Particularly, if you stop in for lunch-hour concerts at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral, 511 N. Park Ave., from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. through Friday.

And then there’s the Musikanten Montana Grand Finale Concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave.

This week is a rare opportunity to hear outstanding choral singers performing choral music not typically heard in Montana.

And it may not come this way again.

At the center of this whirlwind week of singing classes, lunch hour concerts, daily rehearsals and the grand finale concert is the high energy, enthusiastic dynamo Kerry Krebill, the artistic director of Musikanten Montana.

She started Helena Choral Week in 2004, when she was still director of the Helena Symphony Chorale.

One reason she launched it was to convince her East Coast friends she wasn’t nuts to move to Montana, she laughs, and to introduce her Helena singers to a whole new realm of choral music.

“It just seemed they were missing a lot of wonderful choral repertoire.”

That same year, she launched a new choral group, Musikanten Montana.

She had founded the original Musikanten group in Washington, D.C., in 1979 as part of her master’s degree in choral conducting.

Choral Week brings members of both groups to sing and train together.

“We haven’t done choral week for five years,” said Krebill, partly due to COVID and partly due to overseas concert performances.

“This year’s is probably the tenth choral week.”

This year’s finale concert, “we’re performing three big pieces,” she said. “‘Rejoice in the Lamb,’” by Benjamin Britten with text by Christopher Smart is a very deep and personal piece.

Smart was in an asylum at the time he wrote the poems that became the lyrics.

The words don’t make sense, she said, “but with the music they’re just magical.”

The second work by Frank Martin, “Ode a la Musique,” “talks about how music is just magical.”

And the final piece, Russell Woollen’s “Alexandria Suite,” is a setting of poems about Old Town Alexandria, Virginia.

“I commissioned this work in 1987,” said Krebill, and asked Woollen to write a long piece for string quartet and wind quintet, piano and percussion.

The singers will be accompanied by a 12-piece orchestra of Montana musicians.

“I wanted to honor him. This is Woollen’s centenary year. He was born in 1923.”

Choral Week is for everyday singers and exposing them to people who can help them be better, Krebill said.

“I love the people I bring in. It’s like playing tennis with an A- player. It’s raising consciousness about being a better choral singer. It’s so much fun!

“In the end, it’s a team.”

The noon concerts during the week “are an opportunity for guest choral singers to also be soloists,” said Krebill, adding that many of them are beautiful soloists who know how to blend their voices in a chorus.

“Choral singing is important….It’s a team sport you can do your whole life.”

Music is part of being human, from the rhythm of our hearts to how we walk, said Krebill.

“We have music in our bodies. You get hooked on it and you have to have it.”

One singer who can speak to that is Helenan Becky Piske, who’s been in Musikanten Montana since Krebill started it.

Growing up, she played classical guitar and sang. She discovered she had a great ear and aptitude for music. “I love to sing. I love being an alto.”

What makes Choral Week special is the total immersion in music, from meeting at a coffee shop in the morning with chorale members, to taking classes in the morning, to rehearsals every night.

“This is such a unique group. We’re a bunch of good friends who love to sing and make beautiful music.”

She’s hoping Helenans check out the Saturday concert where they can see their neighbors singing music that’s not commonly heard in Montana and may not hear again.

“This is something that is so much bigger than anything we could do ourselves.”

For Piske, “I sing for peace. It’s what’s in my heart. It’s a gift to myself. What Kerry brought – that is what I wanted my whole life. It was beyond my reach.”

So, she’s totally devoted to working hard on music that she finds incredibly challenging.

For guest tenor Thomas Gregg, who taught singing at Berklee College of Music until his recent retirement, he loves coming to the choral week for a host of reasons.

“The location is spectacular.

“The people in the group keep me coming back,” so does working with Kerry Krebill. “We’ve made a lot of good music together.”

And then, “there’s the music itself. When you get to make glorious music with people you like, that’s what being a musician is all about.”

All three pieces in the finale concert “are exciting and special.”

“The Britten piece is …very energetic, and the poetry is just amazing.”

“The Martin piece is exciting and rousing and is …an ode to music.”

And the third work is a homage to Alexandria.

“The poems are just clever, and the music settings are clever.” Some of the vignettes are “so exciting and energetic.”

Tickets are $25 at the door, $10 students and kids are free.

More info at: https://www.musikantenmt.org/

On Sunday morning, the group will also be singing for the 10:15 liturgy at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral.