Musical balm for our times--’Appalachian Spring’ -- kicks off star-studded Helena Symphony Season -- Part Two

One of the ways that Copland made his work more accessible was to incorporate American folk music into his scores, according to conductor Michael Tilson Thomas in an NPR story in 2000.

"He listened to folkloric music of America and took recognizable elements from it. The open fourths and fifths from the tuning of folk instruments. The particular odd, out of tune notes that could be a feature of country western music or cowboy ballads. The sort of very easy, loping along the trail kinds of rhythms that were in this music. All of this went into this new style."

A number of critics, including Terry Techout, considered "Appalachian Spring" Copland's finest work, according to the NPR story.

"It is the ultimate statement of his American musical language. In that piece, all of the elements come together and they're in perfect balance. It is probably the greatest piece of classical music composed by an American. Certainly the greatest dance score composed by an American, completely comparable in quality to the great ballets of Tchaikovsky or Stravinsky. All that is best about mid-century American music is in this piece," said Techout.

Interestingly, the story in the work has nothing to do with Appalachia.