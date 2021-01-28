Musical balm for our times--’Appalachian Spring’ -- kicks off star-studded Helena Symphony Season -- Part Two

Three of the Helena Symphony’s favorite guest artists return for the symphony’s star-studded Season 66 -- Part Two, the perfect spiritual pick-me-up in these trying pandemic times.
Soak in the simple beauty of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” this coming Saturday night.
And later this season, enjoy performances by world class pianist Claire Huangci in February, acclaimed clarinetist Ricardo Morales in March and renowned violinist Tim Fain in May -- all from the comfort of your own home.
The second half of the season kicks off 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, with Copland’s hopeful and optimistic “Appalachian Spring,” and Igor Stravinsky’s popular “Pulcinella” suite.
AARP presents all of the season’s concerts as part of its HomeStream Your Helena Symphony at YouTube.com/helenasymphony.
For more info, visit https://www.helenasymphony.org/, 442-1860 or patronservices@helenasymphony.org.
“Copland’s name is “synonymous” with ‘American music,’” said music director Allan R. Scott.
“Appalachian Spring” “is considered one of the most -- if not the most --Americana piece. It is capturing a naive America, an America before the wars.”
This composition, originally commissioned for a Martha Graham ballet, won the 1944 Pulitzer Prize for music. “It has to do with the pioneer American spirit, with youth and spring, with optimism and hope,” said Copland.
One of the ways that Copland made his work more accessible was to incorporate American folk music into his scores, according to conductor Michael Tilson Thomas in an NPR story in 2000.
"He listened to folkloric music of America and took recognizable elements from it. The open fourths and fifths from the tuning of folk instruments. The particular odd, out of tune notes that could be a feature of country western music or cowboy ballads. The sort of very easy, loping along the trail kinds of rhythms that were in this music. All of this went into this new style."
A number of critics, including Terry Techout, considered "Appalachian Spring" Copland's finest work, according to the NPR story.
"It is the ultimate statement of his American musical language. In that piece, all of the elements come together and they're in perfect balance. It is probably the greatest piece of classical music composed by an American. Certainly the greatest dance score composed by an American, completely comparable in quality to the great ballets of Tchaikovsky or Stravinsky. All that is best about mid-century American music is in this piece," said Techout.
Interestingly, the story in the work has nothing to do with Appalachia.
It’s set in a western Pennsylvania community in the early 19th century and revolves around the courtship and wedding of a young couple.
Copland originally called it, “Ballet for Martha.”
It was Copland’s collaborator, choreographer Martha Graham, who named it, borrowing a line from a Hart Crane poem.
Considering the recent political upheaval in the country, Copland’s message is even more important, said Scott. “It shows America’s a land of hope and a land of opportunity...where we appeal to our better angels.
“I’ve done this piece so many times. It’s one of the most demanding pieces to conduct, yet one of the most loved pieces of American audiences.
“Actually, I think it’s serendipitously perfect for where we are right now. There’s just such turmoil politically going on that I think this is such great medicine--a musical balm to give us that we need.
“I’ve paired it with another ballet, Stravinsky’s, ‘Pulcinella Suite.’
“This is him saying it’s his discovery of the past -- you feel almost like we’re playing in the early 1700s. It’s just this piece that’s beautiful and elegant, yet charming and sometimes funny. It’s a big smile!”
Scott calls Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella” “a masterpiece of wit and parody, tenderness and charm.”
Stravinsky called it his discovery of the past, “the epiphany through which the whole of my late work became possible.”
Scott concluded that the upcoming concert “will be very much a good recipe for what we could use on a winter night when sometimes things can look a little grim.”
The symphony’s online concerts are attracting thousands of viewers both locally and around the country, said Scott, and also drawing musicians to audition from afar -- Utah, California and New Mexico, in addition to Washington and Wyoming.
“The orchestra is just exploding with incredible energy and positive musical
influence.”
As Scott rebuilt the season’s concert schedule to adapt to the pandemic, “I wanted to bring in people who are just dear friends to the orchestra and the community and who are really popular.”
On Feb, 27, Huangci returns to perform Brahm’s monumental Second Piano Concerto. “It’s the largest piano concerto ever written,” said Scott.
On March 27, clarinetist Morales, who Scott calls “the greatest living clarinetist,” returns to Helena to perform Copland’s jazz-influenced “Clarinet Concerto” that was composed for swing musician Benny Goodman.
The final special guest will be Fain, performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, which Scott calls “one of the most perfect works for violin, complete with sparkling melodies and blazing bravura.”
“It is one of the first great, epic violin concertos.”
Fain, who now lives in Hamilton, has performed on screen in the film “Black Swan” and on the soundtrack of “12 Years a Slave,” as well as “Bee Season.”
Each streamed concert will be shot by several cameras to offer close-up shots of musicians and the conductor and will include short interviews.
There is no charge for the HomeStream Your Helena Symphony, but there is an option available online to make a donation to the symphony.
For more information, call 442-1860 or email patronservices@helenasymphony.org.