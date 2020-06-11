Music tiptoes back on stage during COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A recent Time Magazine cover shows a work by French artist JR of an eye peeping out between the slats of a window blind — as if to check if all is safe.

There’s a similar feel to how live music is coming back on stage in Helena.

Slowly.

Cautiously.

Lewis & Clark Brewery has had live music for a couple of weeks now.

But it’s definitely not like it was before the pandemic.

“We had two Wednesdays on the patio in the late afternoon from 5:30 to 7,” said owner Max Pigman.

“We’re going to do that for the next eight weeks at least. We’re just calling them pop-up patio shows.

“It’s John McLellan from The Clintons and El Wencho, and he’s going to have some guests joining him over the next eight weeks.

“Now that there’s no Alive@Five, we thought we’d fill the gap a little bit on Wednesdays.”

So far, Pigman has had two full bands play in the taproom, but it has created some issues.