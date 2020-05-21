Music isn’t found in the notes, but in the heart

Rowena invites her music teacher to come along.

“I know you have a wife and a son,” she says, her voice trailing off.

And so, at midnight he comes to the bus stop. Rowena’s there, packed.

“You pack light,” she says, sensing he’s not coming. As the bus pulls up, she leans in to kiss him on the lips, but he slides over to her cheeks and kisses her lightly. And she’s gone.

In my view, this is temptation resisted. Yes, I, can see the hints of creepiness, but its purpose is to portray a teacher walking up to the line, putting his toes on it – and stopping.

But there have been some pretty strong, thoughtful feminist critiques of this film.

There is a welcome portrayal of Holland’s friendship with a fellow male teacher. The football coach speaks bluntly to Holland, challenging him while encouraging him. We all need a sounding board.

I also love how Holland grows to love his deaf son. That conflict leads to angry encounters with mom trying to separate them. The Vietnam War and John Lennon are also threads woven through the entire film. Nearly 50,000 US soldiers would die in Vietnam in the 1960s – Holland’s students among them.