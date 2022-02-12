Mushers race out of Lincoln for the 37th Race to the Sky

LINCOLN -- A cacophony of howling carried through the bluebird sky Saturday as sled dogs and their human teammates mushed north through a tunnel of hundreds of cheering spectators at the start of the 37th annual Race to Sky sled dog race.

The 300-mile Race to the Sky ends where it starts at Hi-Country Snack Foods outside Lincoln. Between beginning and end, racers climb Huckleberry Pass, race west across the Ovando valley, then head north at Seeley Lake until reaching Owl Creek near Holland Lake. Then it's a race back to Lincoln.

According to race organizer Pam Beckstrom, the recent warm weather has diminished some snow on the trail but nevertheless trail conditions are good. The warm weather will have mushers taking their time during the day and push harder through the cooler nights.

In her 20 years of working Race to Sky, Beckstrom said she had never seen so many spectators watch from the starting line.

There are a dozen mushers running this year’s 300-mile race:

Clayton Perry, 62, from Power, Mont. has been mushing for 13 years and races Alaskan huskies. He has won second place in the Race to the Sky 100 and received the Best Cared for Team and Sportsmanship Awards in races past.

Morgan Anderson, 22, from Enterprise, Ore. has been mushing for seven years and is the youngest 300-mile racer this year. This is her first 300-mile Race to the Sky.

Wade Donaldson, 29, from Coalville, Utah has been running Alaskan huskies for seven years. This is his first Race to the Sky 300.

Rex Mumford, 68, from Huntsville, Utah has been running dogs for eight years and operates Kuna Kennel. He got started as a handler for his son, Bryce, who is also running the 300 this year. This will be his second Race to the Sky. In 2018, he finished in fifth place in the 100-mile race.

Bryce Mumford, 41, from Preston, Idaho has been mushing for 10 years and received the Best Cared for Team Award in 2015. This is his fifth time running the Race to the Sky 300 with fourth place finishes in 2015 and 2016.

Bailey Vitello, 24, from Milon, N.H., races Alaskan husky/Alaskan-Euro hound mixes. His dad, Gregg, is running the race this year, too. He ran the 2012 l00-mile Junior Race to the Sky and finished third. This is his second Race to the Sky and first 300 mile.

Jed Stephensen, 38, from Sandpoint, Idaho has been mushing for eight years. This is his second Race to the Sky 300.

Josi Thyr, 28, from Seeley Lake, Mont. has been mushing for 14 years now racing Alaskan huskies out of her kennel There and Back Again Sled Dogs. In 2016 she won the Best Cared for Team Award at Race to the Sky and got started with her pet husky pulling her on rollerblades.

Jessie Royer, 45, from Seeley Lake, Mont. is the musher with the most Race to the Sky wins. She won Race to the Sky 500 mile race as a teen in 1994 and won the 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2020 Race to the Sky 300. She finished the 2019 Iditarod in third place and was the highest placing female in 2008-2011 at Iditarod.

Bino Fowler, 51, from Bend, Ore. has been racing for over 20 years. He has run Race to the Sky several times, finishing in third place in 2011.

Cindy Gallea, 70, from Wykoff, Minn. has been mushing for 35 years, racing Alaskan huskies. She has run multiple Iditarods and finished second in the 1995 and 1997 Race to the Sky 300.

Jesse Flory, 33, Hesperus, Colo. has been mushing for 11 years and this is his second Race to the Sky.

The 100-mile race has 14 mushers entered this year after two scratched before race day. That race will finish in Seeley Lake, where an awards ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Every racer carries a GPS beacon so people can follow along via a map on the race’s website.

Before the race started, Beckstrom memorialized the Montana sled dog legend David Armstrong.

Armstrong, who led the Army's training of 850 sled dogs and 100 pack dogs as well as the GI handlers in the 1940s at Camp Rimini, helped to found Race to the Sky and was a favorite among the mushers and attendees alike. He died in April at the age of 100.

"We always looked up to him for advice," said Beckstrom, vice president of Montana Sled Dog Inc.'s board of directors.

Beckstrom and her husband, Jack, along with Armstrong, helped to found Montana Sled Dog, the nonprofit organization that puts on Race to the Sky.

Armstrong participated in the inaugural race he helped create, originally a 500-mile race known as the Montana Governor's Cup 500, but Beckstrom said he typically showed up every year after that to talk to the mushers, dispense some sage advice and tell some stories.

Reporter Nolan Lister contributed to this story.

Past winners of the Montana Race to the Sky 2021: Race cancelled due to COVID-19

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.