Murray fire southwest of Helmville now 65% contained

The Murray fire 12 miles southwest of Helmville was listed at 70 acres Sunday evening and 65% contained.

“Fire activity was minimal again today,” fire officials wrote, “with just a few hotspots smoldering in the very interior of the fire area.”

There are 135 personnel assigned to the fire.

Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) officials said aircraft is primarily being used to shuttle equipment, cargo and firefighters to and from the spike camp in the fire area, as well as doing mapping missions.

The steep and rocky terrain has proved challenging for crews.

The fire was reported 6 a.m. Sept. 5 and was determined to be lightning-caused. No injuries have been reported nor have any structures been damaged. The fire is on Bureau of Land Management property under the protection of the DNRC.

Also on Sunday evening, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reported that fire personnel are responding to a new fire on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge.

Officials said the No Grass Creek fire, reported at 3:47 p.m., is estimated to be between 50-100 acres and is exhibiting active behavior. Air attack is en route. More details will be shared as they become available.

There are now 41 actives fires burning in Montana, making the total 1,780 fires for far this year and 109,000 acres burned, the DNRC said.