Murray fire now 65 acres, firefighters hope cooler weather helps them get upper hand

The Murray fire 12 miles southwest of Helmville grew slightly overnight and is now at 65 acres, officials said Thursday.

The lightning-caused fire started 6 a.m. Sept. 5 in thick brush area that was hard to access. As of Wednesday the fire was reported at 55 acres. On Thursday, officials reported improving access for crews and heavy equipment to the fire.

The fire, on Bureau of Land Management property under the protection of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), was 0% contained.

There were 195 personnel at the scene, DNRC officials said.

“The fire crews did an excellent job of holding the line and minimizing fire growth during the high winds and temperatures experienced yesterday,” Heath Gerber, County Assist Team field operations chief, said in an online posting.

“We continue to make incremental progress on the Murray fire due to the diligent work of our crew and team,” he said.

A spike camp was set up to decrease travel times and ensure adequate resources to continue to establish control lines and limit fire growth.

The cooler temperatures are expected to produce favorable conditions for fire containment in the coming days.

The Arrastra fire northeast of the Murray fire, discovered 2:55 p.m. Sept. 6, was reported to have burned 12 acres as of Thursday afternoon. It was listed as being sparked by natural causes and was at 10.5 acres Wednesday. It is in the west end of the Lincoln Ranger District in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.