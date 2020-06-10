Murfitt replaces Goldsberry on East Helena school board

At Monday's meeting of the East Helena school board, observers might have noticed an unfamiliar face among the trustees.
Tyrel Murfitt was recently appointed to a vacancy on the board. He was chosen for the position by board chair Scott Walter and the other members of the board following interviews held on June 3. He was sworn in on Monday night.
Murfitt takes the place of former trustee Karen Goldsberry. Goldsberry told the board in May that her family had sold their house in East Helena and would soon no longer reside in the district. Living in the district is one of the primary qualifications for serving.
The district advertised the vacancy and received two letters of interest, one of which was Murfitt's.
"Based on Tyrel's letter of interest and interview, he distinguished himself as truly committed to not only the education opportunities of the district's kids but also to the excellence of the East Helena community," Walter said. "In addition, Tyrel has a wide range of experiences and a unique perspective that the board thought would serve our district and board very well."
Murfitt is a longtime East Helena resident who moved to the town while in fourth grade and attended its schools prior to graduating from Helena High School in 2001. His wife, Stacy, is also a former East Helena Public Schools student.
Murfitt deployed to Iraq as a member of the Montana Army National Guard before returning to complete his civil engineering degree at Montana State University and obtaining his license as a professional engineer.
In 2008, Murfitt began working for the Montana Department of Transportation, where he holds a position to this day. Currently, he works as the Butte area engineer in road design.
"The community of East Helena has been very good to me and my family and I wanted to give some of that back," Murfitt said. "The opportunity to serve on the school board and help guide the education of not only my kids, but all of EHPS kids was too great to pass up."
The father of three said education has a profound impact on the children of the community and is one of the primary building blocks of society. Murfitt said the changes within the district since his time as a student are exciting to see and made him want to help by serving the district.
"I look forward to serving on the board as the district continues to meet the needs of our community," Murfitt said.
Murfitt's appointment is through May 2021, according to district clerk Kim Aarstad. If he wishes to continue serving on the board, he will have to campaign to be elected to the remainder of the term at that point.
"We look forward to the upcoming year and perhaps beyond with Tyrel as part of our team," said Walter.
