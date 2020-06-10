Murfitt replaces Goldsberry on East Helena school board

Murfitt deployed to Iraq as a member of the Montana Army National Guard before returning to complete his civil engineering degree at Montana State University and obtaining his license as a professional engineer.

In 2008, Murfitt began working for the Montana Department of Transportation, where he holds a position to this day. Currently, he works as the Butte area engineer in road design.

"The community of East Helena has been very good to me and my family and I wanted to give some of that back," Murfitt said. "The opportunity to serve on the school board and help guide the education of not only my kids, but all of EHPS kids was too great to pass up."

The father of three said education has a profound impact on the children of the community and is one of the primary building blocks of society. Murfitt said the changes within the district since his time as a student are exciting to see and made him want to help by serving the district.

"I look forward to serving on the board as the district continues to meet the needs of our community," Murfitt said.

Murfitt's appointment is through May 2021, according to district clerk Kim Aarstad. If he wishes to continue serving on the board, he will have to campaign to be elected to the remainder of the term at that point.

"We look forward to the upcoming year and perhaps beyond with Tyrel as part of our team," said Walter.

