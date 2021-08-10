Murdock trust gives $500K to Montana Heritage Center

The Montana Historical Society has been awarded $500,000 from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust to help it preserve the state’s cultural heritage with the construction of a new $52 million Montana Heritage Center.
The funds, announced Tuesday, will help MHS renovate its current facility and build a 64,000-square-foot addition, Murdock officials said.
“The Montana Historical Society plays a key role in preserving the history and culture of Montana,” Steve Moore, executive director, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, said in a news release. “It is wonderful to see their growth as a result of successfully serving this mission, and we are grateful to play a small role as they expand to serve even more members of the Montana community.”
The Heritage Center project is receiving $42.2 million from the statewide accommodations tax, paid by those who rent hotel rooms or other accommodations in the state, with an additional $10 million raised by the Montana Historical Society. The historical society has raised $6.2 million so far. That includes the $500,000 from the Murdock trust.
The Montana Heritage Center, designed by the architectural firm Cushing Terrell, is now under construction at 225 N. Roberts St. and set to open in 2024.
The center will create new public areas, more collections space, a commons area connecting to a café, a gift shop and event center, reconfigured galleries, and improved staff workspaces.
“This project has been more than 15 years in the making, so we are thrilled to finally see it become a reality,” MHS Director Molly Kruckenberg said in a news release.
She said the funds will help the historical society to keep promoting “Montana’s rich culture for generations to come.”
Senate Bill 338, known as the Montana Museums Act of 2020, passed late in the 2019 legislative session, and the Department of Administration was appointed to oversee it. In the bill, lawmakers increased the statewide accommodations tax — also known as a bed tax as it targets tourists and applies to hotel rooms and campgrounds — from 3% to 4%. They are using a portion to pay for the new home for the Montana Historical Society.
SB 338 was sponsored by Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena and carried in the House by Rep. Julie Dooling, R-Helena. The bill also created a grant program to pay for restoration of historical sites and museums statewide.
Murdock Trust has contributed more than $99 million to nonprofits in Montana and $1.2 billion in the region overall since 1975. This includes $3.3 million over the last decade for arts and culture organizations in Montana. It was created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock and provides grants to organizations in Montana, Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington that, according to the trust, "seek to strengthen the region’s educational, spiritual and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways."