Murdock trust gives $500K to Montana Heritage Center

“This project has been more than 15 years in the making, so we are thrilled to finally see it become a reality,” MHS Director Molly Kruckenberg said in a news release.

She said the funds will help the historical society to keep promoting “Montana’s rich culture for generations to come.”

Senate Bill 338, known as the Montana Museums Act of 2020, passed late in the 2019 legislative session, and the Department of Administration was appointed to oversee it. In the bill, lawmakers increased the statewide accommodations tax — also known as a bed tax as it targets tourists and applies to hotel rooms and campgrounds — from 3% to 4%. They are using a portion to pay for the new home for the Montana Historical Society.

SB 338 was sponsored by Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena and carried in the House by Rep. Julie Dooling, R-Helena. The bill also created a grant program to pay for restoration of historical sites and museums statewide.