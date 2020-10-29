Murder, he wrote -- ‘Montana Murders: Notorious and Unsolved’

While there, writing about grassroots artists, he stumbled upon a poster soliciting information about an unsolved murder.

“I just found the subject and topic uniquely gripping and arresting,” he said. “It is a much different genre than any other that I’ve worked in before.” The style, pace, expectations and outcomes are all much different.

A couple years ago, D’Ambrosio started writing a newspaper column about unsolved murder cases in Montana, which eventually led him to write this book.

“Some of the scenery in the stories are hideous and grotesque,” he said. “The behavior … is so unfathomable and unconscionable to me, it makes it hard to relate to. We are gripped by it and fascinated by it -- a killer in our midst.”

The stories are alternately repulsive and alluring, he said, and “we can’t keep our eyes off the page.”

One story that haunts him is the Feb. 23, 1999, disappearance of Shannon LaBau of Helena. The 23-year-old was last seen on the Downtown Walking Mall that day. He went missing shortly after he withdrew $3,000 in cash from his bank account to buy a car.

D’Ambrosio said that both he and the police suspect a “friend” of LaBau’s, who D’Ambrosio identifies by name in the book.